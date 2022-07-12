Time's running out for Deal Days savings on this Arduino dream kit

StackCommerce

It's quite possible that nothing has democratized tech like the open-source microcomputers you can get through Arduino or Raspberry Pi. Not only have they fueled a robust maker community, but they've also let the next generation get hands-on with hardware that can turn almost anything into a smart device.

If you're curious about what these machines can do, here's the good news: Thanks to Deal Days, you can get a Complete Arduino Starter Kit along with hours of e-learning resources for less than $100 -- no coupon required. You'll have to hurry, though, because it won't last forever. This and many other Deal Days discounts expire after July 14.

So what do you get? First and foremost, the kit comes with a fully functional Arduino motherboard. With this alone, you can start wiring up anything from robots to home security systems, but that's just the start. The particular starter pack is set up as a "Dr. Duino" build that gives you a stackable shield and more than 50 other circuitry components. Many of the things you'd need to solder and wire yourself come ready to plug and play.

Along with this, you'll get instructions for ten fun and educational projects, not to mention e-books and hours of online instruction on how to get the most out of your kit. You'll be able to dive right in and make motion-sensing night lights, musical instruments, water leak detectors, and more. Even if you've never written a line of code, the included Dr. Duino's Boot Camp will have you tinkering and inventing your own uses for the system in days.

Once again, the entire Arduino Starter Kit is now 49% off the MSRP for Deal Days. That's a final price of $89.99, which is only good through July 14.