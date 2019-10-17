Windows 10 1909: What do developers need to know? Not much, says Microsoft

Just use the same kit we provided for Windows 10 version 1903, Microsoft tells Windows developers.

Feature updates can mean significant changes for developers, but Windows 10 version 1909 marks a change in Microsoft's historical approach to Windows 10 upgrades. And that's good news for developers, with Microsoft advising them they won't need to do anything new for the time being.

Microsoft's Windows developer team says that Windows 10 version 1909 is a "scoped set of features for select performance improvements, enterprise features, and quality enhancements".

"Developers should be aware of this release, but no action is necessary at this time," the team notes

The message comes as Microsoft gears up to release Windows 10 version 1909, which is officially now known as the November 2019 Update

The upgrade for devices on Windows 10 version 1903 is expected to be quick and painless because version 1909 shares the same servicing content as its predecessor. 

This arrangement allows Microsoft to deliver the version 1909 feature update using the same systems it uses to deliver its regular cumulative updates. 

Microsoft won't even issue a new Windows SDK for Windows 10 version 1909 because there are no new application programming interfaces, or APIs, which means developers don't need to change project files to target this new version. 

"Since there is no update to the SDK, you should continue to target Windows 10, version 1903. The easiest way to do that is by installing Visual Studio 2019," the Windows developer team says.  

Developers are even advised to simply check the 'What's New' page for version 1903, aka the May 2019 Update, SDK to see what's available. 

The one exception is that this August Microsoft released the Windows UI Library 2.2, the Windows user interface library, which includes a new TabView control and updates to NavigationView. 

"We encourage everyone to use WinUI in their UWP apps – it's the best way to get the latest Fluent design, controls, and is backward-compatible to Windows 10 Anniversary Update," the team notes. 

