Windows 10 1809 update fixes one Start Menu bug – but there's no update for 1903

Managing Windows 10 updates will always be a struggle for Microsoft Microsoft is overhauling how it delivers Windows 10 updates. But the almost infinite variation of PCs will make that an uphill struggle.

Microsoft has released optional cumulative updates for multiple versions of Windows 10, including one for Windows 10 version 1809 that fixes a Start menu problem when upgrading to this version.

A week after October Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has released the non-security update KB4520062 for Windows 10 version 1809. Microsoft highlights that it does address a Start menu issue but it appears to be different from the 'critical error' Start menu problem Windows 10 users have been experiencing this month.

A Microsoft employee this week said the Start menu and 'critical error' warning would be fixed in late October.

For now, the Start menu fix for version 1809 is aimed at users who haven't upgraded to 1809 yet and it doesn't fix the issue for those who've already upgraded to 1809.

"Prevents the appearance of blank tiles in the Start menu when you upgrade to Windows 10, version 1809 from any previous version of Windows 10," Microsoft explains in the release notes.

"These blank tiles have names such as 'ms-resource:AppName' or 'ms-resource:appDisplayName'. However, if you have already upgraded to Windows 10, version 1809, installing this update will not remove existing blank tiles."

There are 35 fixes and improvements in this update, including one that addresses a bug that caused power consumption in Connected Standby mode to remain high, and an issue that caused a black screen at startup during the first sign-in after installing an update.

Users should no longer be blocked from opening the print dialog in Internet Explorer to print a web page. Now the Settings app should continue functioning even after changing a Theme. Previously it stopped working.

On Tuesday, Microsoft also released updates for Windows 10 version 1607 and version 1703, which most consumers should be off by now.

It also released what is likely to be the second-last update for Windows 10 version 1803, which is reaching end of service on 12 November for Home and Pro editions.

Microsoft has been nudging users on this version to upgrade to version 1903 for the past few months. However, if figures from one survey are correct, around half of all Windows 10 machines remain on Windows version 1803.

This update for 1803 also fixes a black screen problem at startup and another that causes a device to "repeatedly go into the Windows Out Of Box Experience (OOBE) restart loop in certain situations".

There are also non-security updates for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows 8.1, both of which are labeled previews of the monthly rollup.

Windows 7 is, of course, reaching end of support in January. Microsoft yesterday warned Windows 7 Pro users that devices that are not part of IT-managed infrastructure will start to receive notifications about the January 14, 2020 cut-off date for free support. Microsoft started the processing of nagging Windows 7 users to upgrade this April.

