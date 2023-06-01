'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're looking to elevate your home sound system from a Bluetooth speaker to the ultimate audio haven, floor standing speakers are a great option that deliver rich bass and overall higher sound quality. With this simple addition, your music listening experience gets richer, movies suddenly feel more lifelike, and it's that much easier to get lost in an audiobook.
I compared today's best floor-standing speakers, looking at top features like manufacturer, audio output, construction, size, and price to find out which models are not only market leaders, but are the best fit for you and your space. Keeping in mind that real-life and user experience is key to making any decision, I regularly combed through feedback and reviews (the good and the bad) during my research, ensuring that each speaker doesn't just sound good on a spec sheet, but in real homes and studios.
Here's what we found, with the SVS Ultra Tower Speaker as our top choice for the best floor standing speaker overall.
SVS Ultra Tower Speaker features: Subwoofer diameter: 8 inches | Dimensions: 16.8 x 13.8 x 45.6 inches | Weight: 75 pounds | Frequency response: 28Hz - 32kHz | Sensitivity: 88dB
If you want the very best floor-standing speaker, consider the SVS Ultra Tower Speaker for lifelike, full audio. While it might be the most expensive option on this list, customer reviews reveal that the sound quality fit the luxury tag.
With its SoundMatch 3.5-way crossover network, these speakers employ dual 6.5-inch midrange drivers formulated from composite glass-fiber cones and complemented by a single one-inch aluminum dome tweeter for greater clarity. Bass comes courtesy of the dual 8-inch opposed woofers that deliver a deep sound that is rich in detail.
These speakers use a 3.5-way firing system, which means that music fills the room rather than just sending audio in a single direction. Additionally, the speaker integrates a removable grille for improved acoustic transparency with a bass reflex enclosure and rear-firing port. Audio reaches up to 88 decibels for reasonable, yet booming sound.
Bowers & Wilkins 603 S2 Anniversary Edition Floorstanding Speaker features: Subwoofer diameter: 6.5 inches | Dimensions: 38.8 x 7.5 x 13.4 inches | Weight: 53 pounds | Frequency response: 52Hz - 28kHz | Sensitivity: 84dB
The Bowers & Wilkins 603 S2 Anniversary Edition Floorstanding Speaker is packed with power in a sleek case that is sure to complement your home's decor. This careful design means that these speakers are large and powerful enough to fill the larger rooms in your home without overpowering the room or muddling the audio.
Aside from its pleasing aesthetic, the speaker delivers phenomenal sound quality, thanks to its extreme attention to detail. One-inch Decoupled Double Dome Tweeters paired with the neodymium magnet and continuum mid-range cones make for incredible clarity, while twin 6.5-inch bass drivers provide rich sound. Altogether, this makes for an impressive audio output that eliminates distortion, making for incredible sound depth.
Fluance Ai81 Powered Floorstanding Speakers features: Subwoofer diameter: 6.5 inches | Dimensions: 37.8 x 8.50 x 10.24 inches | Weight: 59.6 pounds | Frequency response: 30Hz-20kHz | Sensitivity: Not specified
If you are looking for incredible value, the Fluance Ai81 Powered Floorstanding Speakers come at a truly impressive price without sacrificing overall quality. These speakers are also voted by users one of the best speakers overall that you can buy today.
The Ai81 speakers utilize a 150-watt class D amplifier with high-quality neodymium tweeters and dual 6.5" woven glass fiber drivers, which makes for balanced, undistorted midrange sound. Additionally the MDF wood cabinets feature omnidirectional bass ports, making for a more fully-developed sound. This thoughtful engineering results in rich audio that promises to do your favorite content justice -- which can even be personalized with the adjustable EQ option.
These speakers also have USB, RCA, and optical outputs and users can opt for Bluetooth as well.
Monolith by Monoprice Audition T5 Tower Speaker features: Subwoofer diameter: 5.25 inches | Dimensions: 9.8 x 6.5 x 35.4 inches | Weight: 23.4 pounds | Frequency response: 48Hz - 20kHz | Sensitivity: 87dB
The Monolith by Monoprice Audition T5 Tower Speaker is a great budget, yet noteworthy option featuring a thoughtful design constructed with MDF cabinets and internal bracing. The inside features a 20-millimeter silk dome tweeter tucked within a custom tweeter waveguide that is designed to better project balanced audio, allowing users to clearly hear the higher and lower frequencies alike.
The speaker is topped off with a precise 5.25-inch midrange for punchy bass in addition to two, powerful polypropylene cone 5.25-inch woofers with NBR surrounds. Everyting works together to produce sound you can feel.
Set-up is easy, too, using five-way binding posts that make for a simple installation.
SVS Ultra Tower Speaker features: Subwoofer diameter: 5 inches | Dimensions: 14.2 x 11.6 x 40.2 inches | Weight: 10 pounds | Frequency response: 45kHz-50,000 Hz | Sensitivity: 88dB
The Sony SS-CS Speaker packs some serious sound with Hi-Res Audio that will transform your listening experience. The wide Dispersion Super tweeters give vocals sparkling clarity with a high-frequency audio response that runs up to 50 kilohertz for refined listening. With a pronounced focus on vocal response, the speaker also promises fantastic vibration so your favorite lyrics won't get muddled.
With its wide soundstage, this speaker also features a durable wooden construction with a Bass Reflex enclosure and removable speaker grill. It is a part of Sony's brand-new Core Series speakers, using a dual-layer mica design in its woofer diaphragms for a high-quality design that is made for performance.
To further expand your set, consider adding on the three-way speaker system with four drivers to bring the studio right into your living room.
Even if you are a speaker pro, it can be difficult trying to determine the best floor-standing speaker for your space. Before you go shopping, consider this overview that breaks down price, subwoofer size, and frequency response to help differentiate between the best speakers.
Best floor-standing speaker
Price
Subwoofer size
Frequency response
SVS Ultra Tower Speaker
$1,300 each
8 inches
32Hz - 28kHz
Bowers & Wilkins 603 S2 Anniversary Edition Floorstanding Speaker
$1,150 each
6.5 inches
52Hz - 28kHz
Fluance Ai81 Powered Floorstanding Speakers
$500 per set of two
6.5 inches
30Hz - 20kHz
Monolith by Monoprice Audition T5 Tower Speaker
$212.50 each
5.25 inches
48Hz - 20kHz
Sony SS-CS Speaker
$228 each
5 inches
50Hz - 45kHz
After all this detail, it is easy to confuse the best floor-standing speakers. To help you find the best one for your needs, consider these expert suggestions.
Choose this best floor-standing speaker...
If you want...
SVS Ultra Tower Speaker
Our top choice for best floor standing speaker available today. It's on the pricier end, but has a sleek design and promises powerful sound clarity.
Bowers & Wilkins 603 S2 Anniversary Edition Floorstanding Speaker
A great floor standing speaker at a mid-range $500 price tag. The thoughtful engineering promotes nice aesthetic and rich audio.
Fluance Ai81 Powered Floorstanding Speakers
A budget friendly floor standing speaker that still promises balanced audio and punchy bass. It has multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth.
Monolith by Monoprice Audition T5 Tower Speaker
The best budget tower speakers. At $200 each, this floor standing speaker produces clear, bassy sound without hurting your wallet (too much).
Sony SS-CS Speaker
A floor standing speaker that takes music as seriously as you do with an emphasis on pronounced vocal response, a removable speaker grill, and quality woofer diaphragms.
When formulating this list of best floor-standing speakers, I consider several different factors that can also help in your search.
Frequency: This determines a speaker's range when it comes to sound, helping identify how well it handles highs and lows. When searching for the best floor-standing speaker, look for a wider frequency range so that your speaker can better replicate a variety of different sounds.
Volume: A speaker's decibels tell you how loud your speaker can get. The higher the decibels, the louder your speaker's volume output.
Construction: A speaker's build is important so that you can be sure that you are receiving excellent value for your dollar. The best floor-standing speakers feature a high-quality build that is durable enough to last the long haul. It is also imperative to consider the style of the speakers to ensure that they complement your room design.
Price: The cost of floor-standing speakers can vary from a few hundred dollars to several thousand. Before you shop for the best floor-standing speaker, consider your budget so you have a good starting point for your search.
Floor standing speakers are a type of speaker that are oversized. As the name suggests, they sit on the floor without any installation and feature a tall, slim design. Because these speakers are larger than the average speaker, they are able to project louder, more well-rounded sound than their smaller counterparts, making them a popular choice for living rooms and home theaters where full-bodied sound is paramount.
Most of the best floor-standing speakers are available directly from the manufacturer, but sometimes, other retailers may offer a lower price or better delivery options. For example, Amazon typically offers competitive pricing with the promise of free delivery on select items. Walmart and Best Buy are other retailers that I recommend.
Ultimately, however, I suggest that you shop each item to be sure that you find the best deal from the right place.
The cost of floor-standing speakers can truly run the gamut from a couple hundred dollars to more than $1,000 each. That's because the more expensive models generally have extra features like oversized components for greater sound and premium build materials for extra durability and longevity. However, you can find floor-standing speakers at several different price points. These best floor-standing speakers suit a number of budgets, ranging from around $213 to $1,300 each.
In my roundup, I also found these best floor-standing speakers that are worthy of a mention.
The Dayton Audio T652 brings clear audio to small spaces at a lower price point.
These floor standing bookshelf speakers are a great start to building your own home theater.
For the casual listener who wants to boost their home audio, this floor standing speaker sits at a reasonable price-point while promising heavy bass and realistic sound.