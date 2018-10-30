Scenes from Apple's iPad Pro and Mac event

First of all, the new Mac mini comes in space gray.

It also features 4-core and 6-core eighth generation Intel processors (making it five-times faster than the previous generation) and up to 64GB of RAM. It also features all-flash storage up to 2TB, Apple's new T2 chip, a Gigabit Ethernet (or 10Gb ethernet), 4x Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and two USB-A ports. There's also a new thermal system.