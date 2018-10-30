Scenes from Apple's iPad Pro and Mac event

A brief history of Apple iPad models 2010-2018 (Gallery)
Apple's iPad exploded into the consumer tech market in April of 2010, months ahead of the first Android-powered tablet, and since then the company has sold some 400 million units. ...
Apple's October 2018 hardware event will be held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House on Oct. 30. Apple will live-stream the event on its website (go here to find out how to access it), but we'll also bring you the latest from the show here. It kicks off at 10am ET (7am PT) and will focus on creativity. Apple sent out several invites to the media, all of which show the Apple logo in new designs along with the caption: "There's more in the making."
Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, started things by announcing the Mac's active installed base has reached 100 million users: "What's most important to us is in survey after survey, the Mac continues to be rated No. 1 in customer satisfaction by far," he added.
Photo by: Apple
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
From there, Cook jumped right into new Macs, starting with a new MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch Retina display -- providing four times the resolution with over four million pixels -- with no aluminum bezel. "The No. 1 feature customers have wanted in a MacBook Air is a Retina Display," Cook explained, "but we've made the display better in every possible way."
Photo by: Apple
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
The MacBook Air has another new feature customers have been asking for: Touch ID. There's no Touch Bar, however. Other features include: a T2 security chip; an always-on processor that enables "Hey Siri"; a backlit keyboard with individual LEDs and Butterfly keys; a Force Touch Trackpad with 20 percent more surface area; audio stereo speakers that are 25 percent louder; two Thunderbolt 3 ports; an eighth-generation dual-core Intel CPU with integrated graphics; up to 16GB memory; up to 1.5TB in SSD capacity; support for Apple's eGPUs; and a 12-hour battery.
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
The new MacBook Air is made from 100-percent recycled aluminum, weighs 2.75 pounds, and starts at $1,199 for 8GB memory and a 1.6GHz processor. It will be available from Nov. 7.
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
After years of no updates, Apple has refreshed the Mac mini.
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
First of all, the new Mac mini comes in space gray.
It also features 4-core and 6-core eighth generation Intel processors (making it five-times faster than the previous generation) and up to 64GB of RAM. It also features all-flash storage up to 2TB, Apple's new T2 chip, a Gigabit Ethernet (or 10Gb ethernet), 4x Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and two USB-A ports. There's also a new thermal system.
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
The new Mac mini starts at $799, with the entry-level model offering 8GB, 3.6GHz quad-core processor, and 128GB of RAM. It will be available from Nov. 7.
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Apple's October 2018 hardware event in New York City could focus on updates to the iPad Pro, a new Apple Pencil 2, and possibly several new Mac models, including a refreshed version of the MacBook Air and Mac Mini. Here's everything that happened during the show -- scene by scene.
Apple's October 2018 hardware event will be held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House on Oct. 30. Apple will live-stream the event on its website (go here to find out how to access it), but we'll also bring you the latest from the show here. It kicks off at 10am ET (7am PT) and will focus on creativity. Apple sent out several invites to the media, all of which show the Apple logo in new designs along with the caption: "There's more in the making."
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Join Discussion