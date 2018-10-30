 '

Scenes from Apple's iPad Pro and Mac event

1 of 8
1 of 8

Apple's October 2018 hardware event in New York City could focus on updates to the iPad Pro, a new Apple Pencil 2, and possibly several new Mac models, including a refreshed version of the MacBook Air and Mac Mini. Here's everything that happened during the show -- scene by scene.

Read More Read Less

There's more in the making

Apple's October 2018 hardware event will be held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House on Oct. 30. Apple will live-stream the event on its website (go here to find out how to access it), but we'll also bring you the latest from the show here. It kicks off at 10am ET (7am PT) and will focus on creativity. Apple sent out several invites to the media, all of which show the Apple logo in new designs along with the caption: "There's more in the making."

Apple's iPad Air event

Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro

1 of 8

Related Topics:

Hardware Apple PCs Servers Storage Networking
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2