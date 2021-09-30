The Reolink Duo is a useful waterproof security camera which has several models to suit how you want to use it. After connecting it to your Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or 4G SIM, you can configure the dual lens cameras to view different directions of your property.

Reolink

There are four different models available for purchase: PoE, Wired Wi-Fi, Battery Wi-Fi or Battery and 4G.

All of the models have dual lenses and deliver 4K resolution. The PoE and Wired Wi-Fi models record at 25fps, whilst the others record at 15fps.

The battery versions of the camera take an SD card up to 128GB, while the other models use up to 256GB.

Different models have different price points. Currently the PoE is priced at $119.99, the wired Wi-Fi at $129.99, the battery Wi-Fi at $169.99 and the 4G version at $309.99.

The box is packed with bits and pieces to help you install the camera. When you unbox, you should find the Reolink Duo camera, two antennae (if you did not get the PoE version), a mounting plate and template, a camera bracket, a power cable, an adapter, a screwdriver, a USB cable and a package of screws. Accessories vary based on the camera selection.

The camera is IP66 waterproof and can be sited anywhere. Reolink recommends installing it high enough to prevent tampering with the camera. Install the Micro SD card underneath the camera and connect it to your chosen power supply.

The camera has dual 1/2.7 inch CMOS sensors and lenses are 2K 4MP super HD with a resolution of 2560 x 1440px at 15fps. It also has infrared vision, which allows for views of objects up to 30 meters away.

The camera has a field of view of up to 150 degrees horizontally and 44 degrees vertically. Images are crisp and clear at all times of day and night, and the antennas give a range of up to 164 feet outside.

The system conveniently offers two-way audio, so you can get an alert when a person approaches your door, and talk to them from the app on your phone. You do not need to purchase a subscription to do this.

The camera also has spotlights to illuminate the area so you can see in detail who is standing outside your house. In the dark, eight IR LEDs perform the detection and 440 lumens spotlights give you good color vision at night.

The Reolink Duo works over both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands, and there is a choice for video storage too. You can add a micro SD card into the camera up to 128/256GB in size depending on the version you select, or you can purchase a cloud storage option in the Reolink Cloud.

Connecting to the camera was a little frustrating for me. Previous Reolink cameras, such as the Argus 3 Pro and the Go PT, scanned the QR code quickly and connected, but the Duo took some time. I had to hold the mobile device really close to the camera before it connected. However, once connected, all of the features were available to me in the Reolink app.

When someone approaches the camera, you receive an alert through the app, and you can configure the app to send you an email with screenshots of the person in your detection zone. You can customize the motion detection zone so that your next door neighbor approaching their door will not trigger your siren or give you an alert.

The camera alarm records video when it detects motion. I noticed few false detections – although I did detect an animal crossing its field of view when the camera was set to its most sensitive.

All in all, the Reolink Duo models will give you amazing coverage of your area with a panoramic view and they start at under $120. The two way microphone and speaker are effective and the alarm is good.

The twin lenses will ensure that you see as much as possible with good quality images, while ignoring the zones that do not matter to you.