AI-powered app EasySplitter Pro drops to $40 for a lifetime subscription

While it's technically possible to isolate the vocals from an audio recording, traditional methods are way too time-consuming for most applications. And the equipment required is prohibitively expensive too. Wish there was a better, more efficient method? Then EasySplitter Pro is an alternative that might be worth checking out.
EasySplitter Pro is an AI-powered tool that can take any audio recording and separate all its elements, otherwise known as STEMs. For example, it isolates vocals, instrumentation, percussion, and bass, so you can use each at your discretion. And since EasySplitter Pro is available on mobile devices, you don't need to buy expensive equipment to get started, which is excellent news if you're an independent artist on a tight budget.
EasySplitter Pro is ideal for DJs, singers, sound engineers, producers, music arrangers, and more. It makes fast work of what was often a very time-consuming endeavor so that you can move on with your project quickly. With the Pro version, you'll get 960 credits each year, which will refill annually.
In addition, it's bug-free, the STEMs won't suffer any quality loss, and the UI is easy to use. Most people can learn how to use it in just a few seconds. Those are just a few reasons why the software earned 4.5 out of 5 in our store. Verified buyer Dennis F. comments, "I was pleasantly surprised by this product. It works well, is easy to use and relatively quick."
Further, it works with iOS and Android devices, so you can likely run it on the phone or tablet you already have. You just need to ensure you are running a minimum of iOS 9.0 or Android 5.0 — which most people are — and you're good to go.
What's even better is how affordable EasySplitter Pro is, especially when you compare it to how much you'd have to spend to do the same job using another method. A lifetime subscription is just $39.99 or 90% off the regular price. So if you work in the music industry, EasySplitter Pro is a must-have.