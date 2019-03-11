Apple: We'll give you $20 extra credit if you load $200 on your Apple ID account

Is Apple doomed? Here are some answers Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end. Read more: https://zd.net/2CXsWDK

Apple is serious about getting more iPhone owners used to buying content through its $11bn service business.

The iPhone-maker over the weekend put a new spin on its recent email marketing efforts. Instead of massaging the price of an iPhone XS or iPhone XR with trade-in values, Apple now wants more of its billion-plus users to start topping up their Apple ID balance.

As spotted by MacRumors, Apple will give users a 10 percent bonus when they add funds to an Apple ID account.

"Add funds right on your iPhone. From anywhere," Apple says. "Get a 10 percent bonus when you try it today."

The company wants its customers to know that they can load money on to an Apple ID account "more conveniently than ever right from the App Store".

The stored value can then only be spent through Apple's services on games, apps, books, movies, TV shows, Apple Music, and iCloud storage.

"Try it today and get an extra 10 percent added to your account."

The fine print of Apple's offer is that it will only add 10 percent on funds added up to $200. However, that still means users can expect an extra $20 to spend on stuff through Apple if they add $200 to an Apple ID account.

As per Apple's support page, on an iOS device users can add funds by opening the Setting app and navigating to iTunes & App Store. Users need to tap their Apple ID and then tap View Apple ID.

After signing in, if required, users can tap 'Add funds to Apple ID'. The user will need to have set up an approved payment method, which includes credit and debit cards, PayPal, mobile carrier billing, and gift cards.

On the page where users can add funds, Apple presents the promotional bonuses.

The other restriction is that Apple will only give each user a 10 percent bonus on one top-up, meaning there's an incentive to go high and commit $200 to the account.

The promotion is available in the US between March 10 and March 14, but it's also being offered to users in other countries, including Germany, where it's offering a 15 percent bonus.

Unfortunately for users in Australia, Canada, and the UK there is no bonus available when topping up an account.

Previous and related coverage