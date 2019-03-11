Apple: We'll give you $20 extra credit if you load $200 on your Apple ID account

Apple is serious about getting more iPhone owners used to buying content through its $11bn service business.
The iPhone-maker over the weekend put a new spin on its recent email marketing efforts. Instead of massaging the price of an iPhone XS or iPhone XR with trade-in values, Apple now wants more of its billion-plus users to start topping up their Apple ID balance.
As spotted by MacRumors, Apple will give users a 10 percent bonus when they add funds to an Apple ID account.
"Add funds right on your iPhone. From anywhere," Apple says. "Get a 10 percent bonus when you try it today."
The company wants its customers to know that they can load money on to an Apple ID account "more conveniently than ever right from the App Store".
The stored value can then only be spent through Apple's services on games, apps, books, movies, TV shows, Apple Music, and iCloud storage.
"Try it today and get an extra 10 percent added to your account."
The fine print of Apple's offer is that it will only add 10 percent on funds added up to $200. However, that still means users can expect an extra $20 to spend on stuff through Apple if they add $200 to an Apple ID account.
As per Apple's support page, on an iOS device users can add funds by opening the Setting app and navigating to iTunes & App Store. Users need to tap their Apple ID and then tap View Apple ID.
After signing in, if required, users can tap 'Add funds to Apple ID'. The user will need to have set up an approved payment method, which includes credit and debit cards, PayPal, mobile carrier billing, and gift cards.
On the page where users can add funds, Apple presents the promotional bonuses.
The other restriction is that Apple will only give each user a 10 percent bonus on one top-up, meaning there's an incentive to go high and commit $200 to the account.
The promotion is available in the US between March 10 and March 14, but it's also being offered to users in other countries, including Germany, where it's offering a 15 percent bonus.
Unfortunately for users in Australia, Canada, and the UK there is no bonus available when topping up an account.
Previous and related coverage
2019 iPhone features and specs: Here's what Apple is preparing - analyst
An expert with a track record for predicting Apple's moves has set out 2019 iPhone, iPad, and MacBook plans.
Apple's latest iPhone promo: Trade up to an iPhone XR from $19 a month
And Apple combines higher trade-in values with a new monthly payment option to sell more new iPhones.
Apple slowdown: iPhone's shipments fall in China as gap on Huawei widens
iPhone shipments declined far greater than overall smartphone shipments to China.
New 2016 iPhone SE for $249? Apple's clearance models sell out fast
The iPhone SE made a brief appearance on Apple's clearance page, but rapidly sold out.
Apple to iPhone owners: Why you need to upgrade to XR
Apple emails owners of older models, urging them to upgrade to an iPhone XR.
Apple's iPhone sales slump: Deeper XS, XR production cuts planned?
iPhone production cuts of about 10 percent are on the way, according to reports from the Far East.
Tim Cook to Apple employees: iPhone activations in US, Canada set new record
Apple CEO Tim Cook sends employees a memo highlighting the bright spots in an otherwise gloomy quarter.
iPhone deals ahead? Bad news for Apple is good news for Apple buyers
Apple has issued its first profit warning since 2002, and the first since the company entered into the smartphone era. But a situation that might be gloomy for investors will be good news for those who want to buy Apple products.
Apple: Beginning of the end, or a new beginning?
Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end.
After iPhone: How long can Apple wait for the next big thing?
Apple has always been about more than the iPhone, but stepping beyond it is a massive challenge.
Apple's Q1 revenue miss: Here are the 5 takeaways you need to know
Apple doesn't do small. A lengthy first quarter preannouncement gave Apple fans and critics a lot of fodder to consider.
Slow iPhone sales? iPhone XR is our best-selling model, says Apple
Maybe $1,000 is too much? Apple says its cheaper iPhone XR has been the best-selling iPhone since its launch.
Apple to iPhone owners: Up to $100 more for your old phone if you buy XS, XR
No discounts on the iPhone XS, but Apple will give you more for an old iPhone.
Apple restarting iPhone X production, cutting XS price over slow sales?
Apple is said to be ready to offer subsidies to operators to discount the iPhone XR in Japan.
Trump: iPhone buyers could 'very easily' stand paying 10% more with China tariff
Ahead of this week's G20 meeting, Trump talks up tariffs on Chinese-made iPhones and MacBooks.
Demand for new iPhones weaker than Apple expected, claims report TechRepublic
It seems that Apple is having a hard time forecasting what the demand for new iPhones will be, and is being forced to slash production orders as a result.
Apple's rare sales warning sparks iPhone fatigue fears CNET
The company blames a deceleration in demand in China, but investors imagine the worst.
Join Discussion