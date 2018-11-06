AWS intros new EC2 instances with AMD EPYC processors

Amazon Web Services on Tuesday announced new EC2 cloud instances featuring AMD EPYC processors, pitching them as lower cost options for customers looking to cut down on compute spending in certain workloads.

The cloud giant said the new M5 and T3 general purpose instances and R5 memory optimized instances are 10 percent less expensive than the current M5, T3, and R5 instances. The environments are geared toward workloads that don't use up all of the available compute power in their current instances, the company said.

"From the start, AWS has focused on choice and economy," said AWS chief evangelist Jeff Barr, in a blog post. "We have reduced prices 67 times so far, and work non-stop to drive down costs and to make AWS an increasingly better value over time."

Barr also said the company is working on lower cost T3a instances.

