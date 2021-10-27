Why you can trust ZDNet
Best Black Friday gaming deals: Triple-A games, controllers, monitors, more

Looking to score a bargain on the latest gaming peripherals? We've done the searching for you.

amazon-sign-cnet.jpg

When it comes to gaming, skill is what separates the best from the rest. But, it also helps to have gear that enhances your viewing, precision, and control. If you're eyeing an upgrade to your gaming setup, there's no better time to shop around than now. Stores like Best Buy and Newegg have already started to heavily discount everyday products, including mechanical keyboards, triple-A games, and more. Below you'll find the very best that are in stores today.

Logitech G915 TKL Keyboard for $194

$35 off

Nothing beats the tactile and clicky feedback of a mechanical keyboard. Amazon currently has the Logitech G915 TKL keyboard on sale for $194, putting it below its usual $229.99 price tag and making it quite the deal for those who favor something low profile. While the G915 TKL loses the number pad -- hence the TKL (tenkeyless) branding -- many will find the compact and wireless nature of the keyboard to be very beneficial.

View now at Amazon

Dell 27'' Gaming Monitor for $329.99

$260 off

There's nothing more important than the display that you're gaming on. When it comes to monitors, the key features you'd want to shop for are tear and stutter-free coverage, adaptive syncing, and a high refresh rate. Dell makes it easy for you by giving you the whole shebang with the Dell 27'' Gaming Monitor. It currently sells for $329.99, $260 off the MSRP.

View now at Dell

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Controller for $99.99

$60 off

Best Buy has the Razer Wolverine Ultimate gaming controller at a $60 discount right now, putting one of the best-designed controllers at under $100. In Razer fashion, the Wolverine Ultimate comes with all the RGB a gamer can ask for, Xbox and PC compatibility, and extra configurable buttons throughout the grip.

View now at Best Buy

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Mouse for $34.99

$25 off

A wired mouse is typically the way to go when it comes to gaming, given the lack of input delay. But, the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse promises a similar level of responsiveness as traditional wired mouses go and has the looks that set it apart as well. For a limited time, you can buy the gaming mouse for just $34.99 ($25 off).

View now at Amazon

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition for $9.99

$30 off

One of the hottest tactical shooter games out now, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition is currently on sale for $9.99 ($30 off). Rainbow Six Siege has made waves in the gaming world thanks to its unique search-and-destroy and team-based playstyle. Note that this deal is only for the PlayStation 5 edition.

View now at Best Buy

Kishi Controller for Android for $79.99

$20 off

For mobile gamers, the Kishi Controller for Android is currently discounted to $79.99 ($20 off) at GameStop. With it, you can transform your smartphone into a mobile gaming rig, fielding the conventional controller joysticks and buttons on the left and right sides. The Kishi Controller pairs via Bluetooth and bolds well with the rise of cloud gaming.

View now at GameStop

As always, we will be monitoring all the gaming deals available over the next month.  Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.

