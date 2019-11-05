Best Dell Black Friday 2019 deals

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Lenovo beat Dell to the punch by releasing its Black Friday deals first this year, but it didn't take long for Dell to respond with the release of its own Black Friday ad.

Like many other retailers, Dell's online store is lessening the impact of the actual Black Friday date by also offering up deals during Thanksgiving, so make sure to note the specific day and time of the sales below.

Black Friday 2019: Best Dell deals

Dell Inspiron 14 3000 laptop for $129 ($120 off)

It can't match the $99 Black Friday laptop deal Lenovo is offering, but the Inspiron 14 3000 doorbuster at 11am on Black Friday gets you a larger screen (14-inch) and double the RAM (4GB) than the IdeaPad 130S, though it shares the same processor (Intel Celeron N4000) and amount of built-in storage (64GB).

Dell Inspiron Desktop with 24-inch monitor for $499.99 ($299.99 off)

If you need a complete desktop setup with a little bit of oomph that's relatively light on your wallet, Dell has you covered with this combo deal of the Inspiron desktop with a 24-inch LED monitor. Starting on Black Friday at 6pm, you get a configuration with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 gigs of RAM, and a terabyte hard drive, along with a 1,920x1,080 full HD display, for under $500.

Dell Inspiron 14 3000 2-in-1 laptop for $199.99 ($150 off)

Dell claims this is the lowest price it's ever offered this convertible notebook for; less than $200 will get you an AMD A9 processor, 4GB of memory, 64 gigs of built-in storage, and an 11.6-inch touchscreen with a hinged design to place it into tablet mode. You'll need to get up early, however, as the doorbuster deal starts at 8am on Black Friday morning.

Dell Inspiron 22 3000 Touch All-in-One for $429.99 ($270 off)

s A different, and slightly cheaper, version of a complete desktop PC solution is a 1pm Black Friday doorbuster. The Inspiron 22 provides a Core i3 CPU, 4GB of memory (as well as 16GB of Intel Optane memory), and a 1TB hard drive that are placed within a 21.5-inch touchscreen LCD.

Dell XPS 13 laptop for $799.99 ($400 off)

Head online at 2pm on Black Friday to get a big deal on the popular and highly rated XPS notebook, which normally retails for $1,000 and up. This model is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB solid-state drive in a slim chassis complete with a 13.3-inch display.

Dell G5 Gaming desktop for $499.99 ($130 off)

Gamers strapped for cash can grab Dell's budget-friendly G5 desktop for under $500 at 10pm on Thanksgiving night. This version features 8GB of RAM, a terabyte hard drive, and an AMD Radeon RX 560X graphics card, though to keep costs low it only comes with an Intel Core i3 CPU.

More Dell Black Friday 2019 deals

As always, Dell has plenty of other deals as part of its Black Friday promotion in addition to the ones highlighted above. Here are several other specials.