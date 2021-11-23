Best Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Up to $150 off Secretlab chairs, $299 Nintendo Switch bundle

When it comes to gaming, skill is what separates the best from the rest. But, it also helps to have gear that enhances your viewing, precision, and control. If you're eyeing an upgrade to your gaming setup, there's no better time to shop around than now. Stores like Best Buy and Newegg have already started to heavily discount everyday products, including mechanical keyboards, AAA games, and more. Below you'll find the very best that is in stores today.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for $299.99 Free three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe edition is nothing new. But, the two-year-old bundle continues to make for a doorbuster deal every Black Friday thanks to its limited supply and great value. For the sale price of $299.99, you're essentially getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for free, along with a three-month membership of Nintendo Switch Online.

Up to $150 off Secretlab gaming chairs Includes Titan and Omega models In order to game right, you must sit right. Having a comfortable chair goes a long way for those hours of grinding XP and levels -- and your physical health. For some time, Secretlab has sat atop of ZDNet's best gaming chairs list, and for good reason. The brand produces some of the most comfortable and cushioned chairs, period. I'd recommend the Titan or Omega series to gamers and non-gamers alike. And for a limited time, Secretlab is running a store-wide Black Friday special, discounting 2020 and 2022 models with up to $150 off.

Save up to 40% off Razer peripherals From Razer's DeathAdder mouse line to its wired and wireless headsets, Amazon currently has a plethora of the company's best on sale for up to 40% off.

Logitech G915 TKL Keyboard for $179.99 $50 off Nothing beats the tactile and clicky feedback of a mechanical keyboard. Amazon currently has the Logitech G915 TKL keyboard on sale for $179.99, putting it below its usual $229.99 price tag and making it quite the deal for those who favor something low profile. While the G915 TKL loses the number pad -- hence the TKL (tenkeyless) branding -- many will find the compact and wireless nature of the keyboard to be very beneficial.

Kishi Controller for Android for $59.99 $40 off For mobile gamers, the Kishi Controller for Android is currently discounted to $59.99 ($40 off) at GameStop. With it, you can transform your smartphone into a mobile gaming rig, fielding the conventional controller joysticks and buttons on the left and right sides. The Kishi Controller pairs via Bluetooth and bolds well with the rise of cloud gaming.

Dell 27'' Gaming Monitor for $329.99 $260 off There's nothing more important than the display that you're gaming on. When it comes to monitors, the key features you'd want to shop for are tear and stutter-free coverage, adaptive syncing, and a high refresh rate. Dell makes it easy for you by giving you the whole shebang with the Dell 27'' Gaming Monitor. It currently sells for $329.99, $260 off the MSRP.

Astro Gaming A10 Wired Headset for $49.99 $10 off From the creaking of a door to footsteps on the wooden rooftop, every sound matters when you're in the heat of a game. Best Buy currently has the Astro Gaming A10 wired gaming headset on sale for $49.99 ($10 off) if you're looking to enhance your gaming experience. The headset is compatible with most consoles including Xbox and PlayStation. There's also a built-in microphone for in-game communications.

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Controller for $99.99 $60 off Best Buy has the Razer Wolverine Ultimate gaming controller at a $60 discount right now, putting one of the best-designed controllers at under $100. In Razer fashion, the Wolverine Ultimate comes with all the RGB a gamer can ask for, Xbox and PC compatibility, and extra configurable buttons throughout the grip.

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Mouse for $34.99 $25 off A wired mouse is typically the way to go when it comes to gaming, given the lack of input delay. But, the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse promises a similar level of responsiveness as traditional wired mouses go and has the looks that set it apart as well. For a limited time, you can buy the gaming mouse for just $34.99 ($25 off).

As always, we will be monitoring all the gaming deals available over the next month. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.