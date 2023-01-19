'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
All the signs were there. If my parents knew then what parents know now, they would have been prepared. But back in the 1960s and 1970s, the maker movement was still far in the future. Robots were something you only saw in movies and awesome TV shows (or as my Mom would often put it, "What in the world are you watching?"). Telling her that Lost in Space wasn't "in the world" tended to get me the All-Powerful Glare of Motherly Annoyance.
But now, if a kid is a natural tinkerer, there are positive outlets for their inclination. There are great STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) kits and toys that can ignite a kid's interest and focus it on learning, while at the same time making learning fun.
Also: The best toys: Hottest tech toys on Amazon
In this guide, we're focusing mostly on the technology and engineering areas, providing you with some great kits and toys that teach and inspire programming and making with robots and digital technology.
Price: $300.00
Recommended age: 8+
Features: Three Star Wars droids | 1177 pieces | App control
If you're talking about robotics and kids, the very best place to start is LEGO. LEGO has long been an innovator not only in the maker space but in robotics as well. In this guide, we kick off our exploration of goodies for geeky girls and boys with a Star Wars-themed robotics kit.
Kids can use more than a thousand components to build R2-D2, a Gonk droid, and a Mouse droid. Then, with an app, they can program these fan favorites with a variety of different easy-to-access programming and learning tools.
Price: $135.00
Recommended age: 4+
Features: Screenless learning | Teaches problem-solving | Senses color
We've long been fans of Sphero, makers of the little robot ball. The company has managed to repurpose that ball into a couple of different Star Wars robots, and a variety of robotics training kits.
But now, Sphero has come out with a robot that's not spherical. In fact, it doesn't have any complete spheres on it anywhere (although it does have four wheels). That's right, Sphero now has a tiny little robot car -- and it's pretty wonderful.
It's designed to teach basic step-following algorithms to tiny tots, and it seems to accomplish its goal. My only tiny tot is an 8-pound Yorkie-poo, and he's constitutionally incapable of following directions, but if you have a human child, this might be a great way to get them thinking about sequences, priorities, and which grad school they want to apply to.
Price: $54.99
Recommended age: 4+
Features: Faithful reproduction | Remote control | Lights and sounds
Unlike most of our other recommendations, this robot isn't actually a robot. You can't program it. It's basically like an RC car, except it's shaped like the robot WALL-E. But that's OK, because WALL-E is cool.
Is it worth fifty bucks to make it go forward and back, and turn left and right? No. What about if it has about 20 sounds from the movie? Still no. And yet, we recommend it as a gift because whoever gets it will love it.
Can you put a price on that excited smile? Well, yeah. About fifty bucks.
Price: $325.00
Recommended age: 4-7
Features: Screenless learning | Whiteboard top | Fosters creativity
I am completely enamored by the idea of Kibo. As an educator in 2022, I consider programming a critical skill for everyone. Nearly anyone can benefit from understanding how to describe steps in a clear and coherent manner. So the idea that Kibo can begin teaching this to very young children is fascinating.
Kibo is a kinetic STEM kit. Best of all, it's a tool for learning that doesn't require the use of a screen. By combining physical blocks in the right order, kids can instruct Kibo to take action. Kids can also add on capabilities like light, sound, and sensors, all with large, easy-to-attach add-ons. I can see this in use in a kindergarten or nursery school, as well as at home.
If you're considering Kibo, keep in mind two issues. First, it comes in a plain cardboard box with a KIBO label, so if you give this as a gift keep in mind that the gift opening experience might not be as exciting as getting a LEGO. Also, at nearly $300, this is not an inexpensive gift. Still, it could unlock something wonderful in the little ones and set them on a path to master technology later in life.
Price: $29.99
Recommended age: 6-12
Features: Screenless learning | Teaches coding concepts | 30+ Game elements
I love this thing, too! First, it allows you to be geeky even if you're on a camping trip or have a power outage. So, if you're living through an apocalypse (what? too soon?) and still want to teach your kid to code, this is a great place to start.
Computer science and coding revolve around some basic guidelines and theories that are common across all computing. This kit shows how that works, from the basics of encryption (where your kids can make an actual cypher mechanism) to sorting algorithms. If you want your kids to get some away-from-screen time and still learn what they're fascinated by, this is a good buy.
Price: $24.31
Recommended age: 8+
Features: 16 projects | Teaches basic engineering | Interactive instructions
Not only do I love this thing, I want it. Yes, even now. And not just because my wife says I sometimes have the emotional maturity of a five year old. I want it (and so will your kid) because it shows how to make things that have mechanical properties.
Here's the thing: If you want to make something that has a linkage, a connection, a joint, or moves as part of its operation, you need to understand these concepts. This LEGO-clone kit shows you how to do just that, and as a bonus, it's under $30.
Price: $24.88
Recommended age: 8+
Features: Solar powered | 12 projects | 190 parts
If you had fun with LEGO or Erector (Meccano for those of you outside the US), this toy will be familiar. It's not technically a robot because it has no autonomous or even remote control, and no programming. But your kid can put it together, learn about how gears work, hook up the solar panel and learn a bit about sustainable energy, all the while having a blast.
Just a quick note: the eyes aren't sensors. They're decorated on a backup battery compartment. But that's OK, 'cause they're still cute.
Price: $44.99
Recommended age: 12+
Features: Includes Arduino | 183 electronic parts | 24 lessons
I've bought three or four of these for myself over the past few years, mostly as a way to have a wide selection of parts and sensors for my Arduino projects.
This kit is not for little kids. Your kid should probably be a teenager and have some experience building things and possibly programming. The kit comes with some basic tutorials, but, to be honest, they're not fabulous. But the selection of components is, and that's where the magic comes. So, if you or your kid are comfortable Googling or YouTube searching for Arduino projects and tutorials, this kit will give you the parts to make it happen. Plus, it's under $50.
Price: $18.75
Recommended age: 8+
Features: Solar powered | Laser-cut wood | Paintable
Tired of everything being made from plastic? Want to teach your kid about sustainable materials? Consider this laser-cut solar-powered car kit. Not only is the power from the sun, but the wooden chassis is both robust and biodegradable.
You can probably just snap it together, but a little wood glue (or plain old Elmer's) should make the car strong enough to put it through its paces.
Price: $105.62
Recommended age: 16+
Features: PTZ camera | Aluminium alloy body | Ultrasonic sensor
The only thing I'm not that thrilled about with this is you have to add your own Raspberry Pi because the kit doesn't come with one. I really think they should have listed two models on Amazon, one with a Pi and one without. That way, you're not tasked with finding your own. Also, Raspberry Pis used to be super-cheap options for adding computer power, but they're in short supply so there is a lot of scalping. Be careful when you buy and don't ever spend more than $80 or so (and preferably $50) for one.
In any case, this is great because it allows you to build a roving device that your kid can drive from the point of view of the robot's camera. That seems like it would be a ton of fun.
Price: $479.00
Recommended age: 10+
Features: Includes bead blaster | 5MP camera | 2 IR sensors
If you want to learn robotics and have fun doing it with primo hardware, this is your toy. At more than $500, it's not cheap, but it comes with omni-directional wheels, a laser cannon, and a cannon that shoots small beads (yeah, I'm thinking of Ralphie and "You'll shoot your eye out," too).
You can create an instant battle bot scenario with two or more of these (just in case you want to spend thousands of dollars on robot toys), but the real meat of the product is the programmability and teaching tools. There are a bunch of exercises, and you can program with either Sketch or Python. Finally, DJI includes a full series of videos, so your kid can take a video class with hands-on use of the device. It's just so darned cool.
Below are five robot toy deals I found happening right now. Be sure to use code ZDROBOT10 to activate these deals.
I used a very simple selection mechanism while looking for these toys. If I didn't have an overwhelming desire to buy it, and it didn't take a supreme act of willpower to not click the Buy Now button, I didn't list it. Since my internal kid is about as wonder-filled and geeky as they come, I figured if I was excited by it, other kids would probably be as well.
Obviously, I stuck to the coding and robotics world, but I wanted to go beyond some of the classic robot toys like LEGO and provide toys that feature not only a wide range of capabilities but price points and even learning experiences. Let me know in the comments below if I nailed it or not.
Normally, in these lists, I try to provide you with guidance on how to pick the product or service you need. But you know your kids far better than I do. As I mentioned, I'm a doggie daddy, so I don't have a lot of experience with what kids these days groove on. But I'll tell you this: Choose less complex toys for kids who have less experience and more complex toys for kids who have already built or programmed more ambitious projects.
Good luck and have a happy holiday season.
Funny you should ask. I consider Mindstorms to be pretty much the perfect robot toy. It has a complete processing unit and a bunch of sensors, and works with LEGO. What more could you ask? Well, as it turns out, LEGO has discontinued the Mindstorms line, and any remaining product available seems to be going for scalper rates. I just can't recommend them for a guide like this.
Battlebots are undeniably cool, but you can't really classify them as "toys." Battlebots are sophisticated remote-controlled devices that are built to withstand physical abuse. If you're an adult tinkerer, feel free to explore building a battlebot. But that sort of robot-on-robot violence isn't appropriate to give as a robot toy gift, so we left that category of product out of our guide.
Fully-autonomous robots usually have artificial intelligence that drives their behavior so they run automatically. Most robot vacuums are pretty much autonomous. Remote-control robots need to be moved by a human operating a joystick. They're called robots, but they're on the edge because they lack the AI element.
