Buying gifts for all the tech-savvy people on your holiday shopping list can be a challenge. Not only are you spoiled for choice nowadays, but it's also hard to know what gadgets are actually helpful rather than simply gimmicks.
To help you out, we've put together a list of the best tech gifts you can find on Amazon; everything from everyday carry essentials to big-ticket items like telescopes, music production equipment, and even high-tech toys. We've also included a few of the best tech gift deals we could find on Amazon to help you save big while knocking out your gift list.
You can keep reading below to find the perfect gift for everyone you need to buy for this holiday season.
Below are 13 Amazon tech gift ideas I found for the holiday season this year.
This 4-pack of Tile Mate Essentials Bluetooth trackers is the perfect gift for anyone you know who has trouble keeping track of their everyday carry items. This pack includes two key-ring Tiles, a wallet tracker, and a stick-on tracker for remotes, phones, and other electronics.
Each uses Bluetooth to ping the location of your lost item for fast recovery, and they can also be used to find your phone. Just double-press the Tile logo on your tracker to make your phone ring, even if it's on silent! Each tracker is also equipped with a QR code that anyone can scan to alert the Tile Network, so even if you don't notice your wallet has gone missing, good samaritans can help you recover it. They're compatible with both iOS and Android devices, as well as Alexa, Hey Google, and Siri.
While digital photography has made it easier than ever to capture stunning landscapes as well as candid moments with family and friends, there's still something to be said for physical prints. The Polaroid Now I-Type instant camera is a great gift for the shutterbug in your life, with its point-and-shoot controls and auto-focus feature. It even lets you create a double exposure on a single piece of film to create composite photos entirely in-camera. It's available in 7 different colors, so you can pick one that best matches your personal style.
The Celestron Astromaster 114 is a great way to get kids and teens interested in STEM fields like astronomy. It features a 114mm primary mirror and two different eye pieces so you can make precise adjustments when viewing everything from the surface of the moon and planets like Jupiter and Venus to distant stars and even satellites.
It also includes a red dot finder scope so you can pick out objects to view before making adjustments to the main telescope. The included tripod makes it easy to take the telescope with you to find the best spots for viewing the night sky.
The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is a great gift idea for any book lover in your life. With up to 16GB of storage, it has plenty of space for thousands of audio and digital books as well as songs, pictures, and videos. The 6.8-inch display has an anti-glare coating for better visibility, as well as an adjustable white-to-warm backlighting to reduce eye strain.
It uses a USB-C cable for quick charging as well as data transfer, and the integrated battery gives you up to 10 weeks of use on a full charge. The case of the Kindle Paperwhite is also IPX8 rated for water resistance, which means that it can be submerged in up to 2 meters of water for about an hour or about a foot of seawater for 3 minutes before you need to panic.
Know someone who can't make it through the day without all of their devices? The Mophie 4-in-1 wireless charging pad is designed to work with both Android and iOS devices simultaneously, as well as any device that is equipped with Qi wireless charging.
You can charge up to 4 devices at once, including smartphones, wireless earbud cases, smart watches, and even tablets. With up to 15W of charging, you'll be able to power up all of your devices more quickly so you can spend more time doing what you need to and less time waiting for your batteries to top up.
Know someone who loves to create song mash-ups or original beats? The Novation Launchpad Mini is a great gift for music makers with 64 fully customizable pads for sampling beats, instruments, and other sound clips to create the next viral TikTok sound or Spotify single.
The compact design also means that it's easy to take with you to collaborate with friends and other creators. Novation also has a library of step-by-step videos to help you set up and start creating, so even total beginners can experiment with sounds.
The Garmin Forerunner 55 is an almost perfect blend of fitness tracker and smartwatch, allowing you to plan marathon routes, create custom workout routines, and monitor health metrics while staying connected to social media and your phone contacts.
The integrated battery lasts up to 2 weeks in smartwatch mode, which blows the Apple Watch out of the water, and with GPS enabled, you'll still get up to 20 hours of use before you need to plug in. You can even use the Garmin Forerunner 55 for contactless payment by syncing with your digital wallet and shopping apps.
The Shure MV88+ is a mobile microphone that plugs into your iPhone's lightning port or Android phone's USB-C port to provide professional-quality audio for everything from silly TikTok skits to make-up tutorials and video essays. It works with the Shure MOTIV app for creating custom equalizer settings so your audience hears you and not annoying background sounds.
You can also use the app to choose between recording in stereo, bi-directional, and cardioid patterns to suit music, interviews, and other content types. It also comes with a windscreen, miniature tripod, and phone clamp to help you set up and create quality videos in minutes.
We all love our fur babies, and it's hard to leave them behind as we head back to the office or travel for the holidays. But with the Furbo pet camera, you can check in any time you like, and even toss a few treats their way with the built-in launcher. With 360-degrees of rotation, you simply place the Furbo pet camera where it will have the best view of your pet's most-frequented areas.
And 2-way audio lets you talk to your pets and pet sitters if there's an issue. It also has a bark alert feature to let you know when your dog is alerting, so you can quickly check in to see if it's an emergency or if a leaf blew across the yard and your dog had to tell everyone about it.
This indoor/outdoor security camera is a great and affordable way to give people peace of mind during the holidays as well as the rest of the year. The Wyze Cam V3 doesn't require any hardwiring for installation, instead using an adhesive pad for virtually limitless placement options. And the housing is IP65 rated for waterproofing, so snow, rain, and other outdoor elements won't ruin delicate electronics.
With a color night vision mode, you can keep a better eye on your yard, garage, or the interior of your home while 2-way audio lets you speak to visitors, delivery people, and intruders without needing to open your door or enter the room.
If you know anyone like me who loves a good cup of coffee or tea while you work, but often don't have time to drink it all before it goes cold, the Misby Mug Warmer is a perfect gift. This tiny hotplate is designed to keep your mug of coffee, tea, or cocoa at the perfect temperature so you can enjoy it at your leisure.
And with an automatic shut-off feature, you won't have to worry about it overheating or causing damage to your work desk. The body of the hot plate is spill-proof, which makes it easy to wipe clean and safe from electrical shorts. And while the heating area itself is just 3.5-inches in diameter, the rimless design of the warming plate means that you can use that extra large mug on days when you could really use the caffeine.
The Ring video doorbell is one of the most popular options on the market, and for good reason. It features an integrated, rechargeable battery for power, so you don't have to worry about hardwiring anything. Just place the mounting bracket, and attach the Ring doorbell. It provides clear 1080p HD video so you can see exactly who is at your door.
Plus, a built-in motion detector triggers recording to save battery and cloud storage space. You'll be able to review up to 180 days worth of recordings and photos as needed. It even works with Alexa-enabled devices, so you can connect an Echo Show to the Ring doorbell to check video and audio feeds and talk to visitors and delivery people without having to open your door.
The Sphero Mini robot ball is a great STEM learning tool disguised as a toy. For younger kids, it uses a companion app with drag-and-drop coding blocks for simple routines like driving through a maze or around objects. And for older kids and teens, the Sphero Mini uses JavaScript to teach more advanced coding. And with three different game modes, your kids can use the Sphero Mini as a controller for arcade-style games within the companion app.
Equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and LED indicator lights, the Sphero Mini has everything it needs to get your kids interested in the basics of robotics, coding, and other STEM fields without feeling like they're being lectured.
Below are five Amazon tech deals I found happening right now.
I chose a variety of tech gadgets and devices to suit different interests. I included gift ideas for music makers, book lovers, pet owners, and content creators. I also did my best to avoid obviously gimmicky and single-purpose devices that may not mesh well with smart home networks or everyday carry items.
Gift shopping for tech savvy folks can be frustrating, not only because it's difficult to know what to buy, but also because tech savvy folks tend to buy stuff for themselves throughout the year. If you really want to impress with tech-centric gifts, try products and gadgets that are helpful like the Tile device trackers for finding lost wallets, keys, and phones.
Or you could spring for a big-ticket item like a smartwatch to help your loved ones stay connected without a phone, or a security camera system for peace of mind while traveling for work or while on vacation.
While there are plenty of tech-based toys on the market, I highly recommend something like the Sphero Mini. It's a programmable robot that kids and teens can create code for in order to navigate mazes and around objects or even play games with. It's a great way to get kids and teens interested in coding and other STEM fields without feeling like they're being lectured.