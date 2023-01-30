/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment

10 tech-themed gift cards for your special someone this Valentine's Day

Check out these gift cards to secure some of the hottest tech and gadgets, and best of all, they can all be purchased and used online.
Written by Josh Slate, Contributor on
Show more (7 items)

For many, shopping for every holiday comes down to the last minute, especially if you just can't make up your mind about what you want to buy. I'm that person in my family. But sometimes a gift card is all you need to purchase. The recipient can use these tech gift cards to buy a new game for their gaming console, that new lens for their camera, or an upgraded part for their PC. 

ZDNET Recommends

With so many stores offering gift cards in today's world, here are the best options for those who love tech and gadgets.

Must read:

The best Valentine's Day gift card ideas

Here are a few of the best gift card ideas to surprise your partner for Valentine's Day.

Amazon gift card

A gift card that can buy anything for anybody
Amazon Gift Card
  • Price: $1- $2,000

Amazon, the powerhouse of the online shopping realm, is seen everywhere with the signature smile on the side of seemingly every cardboard box. While this eGift card won't be delivered in a box, you will see the Amazon smile on the recipient's face when they find out what they received. 

With an endless selection of items one can purchase from Amazon, this is the best gift card money can buy no matter the time of year.

View now at Amazon

Best Buy gift card

A gift card for your favorite tech-junkie
untitled-design-8
Best Buy
  • Price: $25-$500

In the tech world, many parts are labeled with a combination of numbers and letters and lets be honest, it's hard to remember some of the tricky names when shopping for the special person in your life. By letting the recipient of this gift card choose what they want, you can save yourself a little stress when looking for the perfect gift

Best Buy has it all when it comes to technology. From air fryers and appliances, to laptops and cameras, those tech-junkies are sure to find what they want or need.

View now at Amazon

Uber gift card

Safe and efficient ride home
Uber
Uber
  • Price: $25- $200

The days of standing on the corner yelling at yellow cars is over. Now, your safe ride home is just a few taps away on your mobile device. 

With an Uber gift card, you can get a comfy ride in an SUV, and eco-friendly ride in a Tesla, or an economy ride with the cheapest option. Whether it be for rides home after a late night, a trip to and from the airport, or a Valentine's Day night out on the town, Uber can get you where you want to go, when you want to go.

View now at Amazon

MasterClass Annual Subscription

Give the gift of knowledge
untitled-design-7
MasterClass
  • Price: $180

Not everyday you get to learn how to cook from Gordon Ramsay, understand science from Bill Nye, or recieve advice from Lewis Hamilton. With a MasterClass subscription you get all of those and plenty more.

MasterClass features over 150 classes across 11 different categories ranging from food, writing, sports, and photography to just name a few. Whether you are a veteran of the topic looking to gain more knowledge, or a novice trying to learn where to start, these A-list celebreties are able to help you succeed in your niche.

View now at MasterClass

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

An Xbox gamer's ideal gift card
xbox-game-pass
Best Buy
  • Price: $45

The future of gaming is here and with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you can play your favorite games on your console and PC without technically owning the game. 

The perks included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate include: Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, special discounts, and access to over 100 high-quality games. With the availability to so many games, you're assured to be occupied at all times when gaming on your favorite console. 

View now at Best BuyView now at Amazon

Playstation Plus gift card

A gift card for the Playstation gamers in your life
zd-ps-plus-bundle
  • Price: $30-$110

After the concept of Xbox Game Pass came into fruition, Playstation launched their new Playstation Plus subscription allowing access to monthly games, Playstation Plus Collection, and exclusive discounts.

There are three tiers of Playstation Plus rather than the two tiers that Game Pass offers. The second, or "Extra" tier gives you access to the Playstation Plus game catalogue and the "Premium" tiers grants access to the catalogue, classic catalogue, game trials, and cloud streaming.

This subscription offers a lot more than Game Pass, but the titles offered on Playstation fall short of those offered by Xbox. Nevertheless, if you have a Playstation gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with a PS Plus gift card.

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

Apple gift card

A gift card for a loyal Apple customer
apple-iphones
Daniel Romero
  • Price: $25- $500

Whether it be a birthday, Christmas, or stuck in my Easter basket, I used to be so pumped when I saw an iTune gift card. Now, an Apple gift card gets you so much more than a couple songs or games on the App Store. With the newest iPhones, AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads being so expensive, a gift card to Apple can make the big purchase a little less stressful.  

View now at AmazonView now at AppleView now at Best Buy

NVIDIA GeForce NOW Gift Card

A must-have gift card for avid PC gamers
nvidia-gift-card
NVIDIA
  • Price: $20- $100

The wide-variety of games you can play on PC is what makes it the most unique "gaming system" out there. The company that has become popular from their gaming hardware and equipment now offers a cloud gaming system, similar to that of Xbox Game Pass, but with a lot more perks.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW offers an array of various membership options with Free, Priority, and RTX 3080. Additionally, the prices range from $0-$20 a month. With a priority membership, you can get up to a 6-hour session length, priority access to premium servers, up to 1080p resolution, while getting up to 60 fps.  

View now at Nvidia

Audible Subscription

A gift that will please any book worm
audible
Distingué CiDDiQi
  • Price: $15- $150

With an active Audible subscription, users can listen to their favorite books, podcasts, or Audible original content without reading a single word. 

Audible offers various subscription tiers ranging from one month to one year. Each subscription package includes one credit for each month as well as access to their Plus catalog which gives users the ability to listen to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, and more with no credits necessary.

View now at Audible

GameStop gift card

Make any gamer excited with this gift card
gamestop-gift-card
Gamestop
  • Price: $50- $1,000

Gaming is expensive with most PS5 and Xbox Series X games selling for $70. That being said, the need for gift cards to help keep gamer's passion alive is a necessity. A GameStop gift card doesn't just help purchase games, but also subscriptions, consoles, and accessories that make the gaming experience that much better.

View now at AmazonView now at GameStop

B&H Photo Video gift card

A gift card for photographers or videographers
canon-camera
William Thomas
  • Price: $20- $1,000

As a photographer myself, you can never have enough gear, lenses, or cameras. But, with a B&H Photo Video gift card there's no limit to the items you can have to advance your photography business or hobby. 

With items from cameras to laptops to drones, B&H really has it all. Their gift cards come in assortment of prices ranging from $20 to $1,000 with the option to get both a physical gift card or one through email delivery. 

View now at B&H Photo Video

Meta Quest gift card

Experience VR games with this gift card
Close-up of a young, blonde woman wearing a Meta Quest 2 VR headset
James Yarema
  • Price: $15- $50

Virtual reality devices were a popular item last holiday season. With that, the need for games for your device is very important. Fortunately, with a Meta Quest gift card, you can purchase apps and games from the Meta Quest online store for you to play.

Some of the popular games on VR include BeatSaber, NFL Pro Era, and VRCHAT. With so many new games coming out for VR, and the capabilities to use it for other PC games, the popularity of these gift cards are through the roof.

View now at Best BuyView now at GameStopView now at Amazon

How did we choose these gift card ideas?

Like I mentioned at the beginning, the days of brick-and-mortar store gift cards are slowly declining and the access we have to stores on the device you're reading this on is incredible. With the 11 gift cards on this list, there is a gift card for everyone.

When choosing these gift cards, I considered how many different items you could get with each gift card. For example, with an Amazon gift card you can purchase theoretically anything, making it a top option. Whereas, gift cards to the Meta Quest, Playstation, and Xbox online stores are more predictable with the items you can purchase.

But, with each of these tech gift card options, the users are able to advance their tech inventory and knowledge. These gift cards range from educational services with MasterClass to online marketplaces like B&H Photo Video to audiobook services with Audible.

Can you get discounts on gift cards?

Gift cards are a unique gift because technically, you're buying money with money. That being said, most stores keep their gift card discounts to a minimum to avoid losing too much money. But, there are still deals on gift cards throughout the year, especially through wholesalers like BJ's, Sam's Club, and Costco.

Typically, major tech retailers like Best Buy, Apple, and Samsung will offer gift cards with the purchase of a phone or one of their major products.  

What gift cards can be sent electronically?

Most gift cards today can be sent electronically and/or physically. Every gift card included in this list has the capability to be sent in either form, but it all depends on the retailer.

Where it the best place to buy gift cards?

If I had to narrow it down to one place, I would say Amazon is the best place to purchase gift cards because of the ease of purchase and options the store provides. There's an abundance of different gift cards for sale on the site with many being available in both electronic and physical form.

ZDNET Recommends

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

The Best Buy logo with a Samsung smart watch, Lenovo smart clock, MacBook, and Canon camera on a dark green background

The top Best Buy tech gifts: Headphones, smartwatches, drones, and deals

An electric wine opener on a table next to two glasses of wine being poured

The 10 best cheap tech gifts under $25 for Valentine's Day

6.jpg

The best cheap tech gifts under $75 for Valentine's Day