For many, shopping for every holiday comes down to the last minute, especially if you just can't make up your mind about what you want to buy. I'm that person in my family. But sometimes a gift card is all you need to purchase. The recipient can use these tech gift cards to buy a new game for their gaming console, that new lens for their camera, or an upgraded part for their PC.
With so many stores offering gift cards in today's world, here are the best options for those who love tech and gadgets.
Amazon, the powerhouse of the online shopping realm, is seen everywhere with the signature smile on the side of seemingly every cardboard box. While this eGift card won't be delivered in a box, you will see the Amazon smile on the recipient's face when they find out what they received.
With an endless selection of items one can purchase from Amazon, this is the best gift card money can buy no matter the time of year.
In the tech world, many parts are labeled with a combination of numbers and letters and lets be honest, it's hard to remember some of the tricky names when shopping for the special person in your life. By letting the recipient of this gift card choose what they want, you can save yourself a little stress when looking for the perfect gift
Best Buy has it all when it comes to technology. From air fryers and appliances, to laptops and cameras, those tech-junkies are sure to find what they want or need.
The days of standing on the corner yelling at yellow cars is over. Now, your safe ride home is just a few taps away on your mobile device.
With an Uber gift card, you can get a comfy ride in an SUV, and eco-friendly ride in a Tesla, or an economy ride with the cheapest option. Whether it be for rides home after a late night, a trip to and from the airport, or a Valentine's Day night out on the town, Uber can get you where you want to go, when you want to go.
Not everyday you get to learn how to cook from Gordon Ramsay, understand science from Bill Nye, or recieve advice from Lewis Hamilton. With a MasterClass subscription you get all of those and plenty more.
MasterClass features over 150 classes across 11 different categories ranging from food, writing, sports, and photography to just name a few. Whether you are a veteran of the topic looking to gain more knowledge, or a novice trying to learn where to start, these A-list celebreties are able to help you succeed in your niche.
The future of gaming is here and with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you can play your favorite games on your console and PC without technically owning the game.
The perks included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate include: Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, special discounts, and access to over 100 high-quality games. With the availability to so many games, you're assured to be occupied at all times when gaming on your favorite console.
After the concept of Xbox Game Pass came into fruition, Playstation launched their new Playstation Plus subscription allowing access to monthly games, Playstation Plus Collection, and exclusive discounts.
There are three tiers of Playstation Plus rather than the two tiers that Game Pass offers. The second, or "Extra" tier gives you access to the Playstation Plus game catalogue and the "Premium" tiers grants access to the catalogue, classic catalogue, game trials, and cloud streaming.
This subscription offers a lot more than Game Pass, but the titles offered on Playstation fall short of those offered by Xbox. Nevertheless, if you have a Playstation gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with a PS Plus gift card.
Whether it be a birthday, Christmas, or stuck in my Easter basket, I used to be so pumped when I saw an iTune gift card. Now, an Apple gift card gets you so much more than a couple songs or games on the App Store. With the newest iPhones, AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads being so expensive, a gift card to Apple can make the big purchase a little less stressful.
The wide-variety of games you can play on PC is what makes it the most unique "gaming system" out there. The company that has become popular from their gaming hardware and equipment now offers a cloud gaming system, similar to that of Xbox Game Pass, but with a lot more perks.
NVIDIA GeForce NOW offers an array of various membership options with Free, Priority, and RTX 3080. Additionally, the prices range from $0-$20 a month. With a priority membership, you can get up to a 6-hour session length, priority access to premium servers, up to 1080p resolution, while getting up to 60 fps.
With an active Audible subscription, users can listen to their favorite books, podcasts, or Audible original content without reading a single word.
Audible offers various subscription tiers ranging from one month to one year. Each subscription package includes one credit for each month as well as access to their Plus catalog which gives users the ability to listen to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, and more with no credits necessary.
Gaming is expensive with most PS5 and Xbox Series X games selling for $70. That being said, the need for gift cards to help keep gamer's passion alive is a necessity. A GameStop gift card doesn't just help purchase games, but also subscriptions, consoles, and accessories that make the gaming experience that much better.
As a photographer myself, you can never have enough gear, lenses, or cameras. But, with a B&H Photo Video gift card there's no limit to the items you can have to advance your photography business or hobby.
With items from cameras to laptops to drones, B&H really has it all. Their gift cards come in assortment of prices ranging from $20 to $1,000 with the option to get both a physical gift card or one through email delivery.
Virtual reality devices were a popular item last holiday season. With that, the need for games for your device is very important. Fortunately, with a Meta Quest gift card, you can purchase apps and games from the Meta Quest online store for you to play.
Some of the popular games on VR include BeatSaber, NFL Pro Era, and VRCHAT. With so many new games coming out for VR, and the capabilities to use it for other PC games, the popularity of these gift cards are through the roof.
Like I mentioned at the beginning, the days of brick-and-mortar store gift cards are slowly declining and the access we have to stores on the device you're reading this on is incredible. With the 11 gift cards on this list, there is a gift card for everyone.
When choosing these gift cards, I considered how many different items you could get with each gift card. For example, with an Amazon gift card you can purchase theoretically anything, making it a top option. Whereas, gift cards to the Meta Quest, Playstation, and Xbox online stores are more predictable with the items you can purchase.
But, with each of these tech gift card options, the users are able to advance their tech inventory and knowledge. These gift cards range from educational services with MasterClass to online marketplaces like B&H Photo Video to audiobook services with Audible.
Gift cards are a unique gift because technically, you're buying money with money. That being said, most stores keep their gift card discounts to a minimum to avoid losing too much money. But, there are still deals on gift cards throughout the year, especially through wholesalers like BJ's, Sam's Club, and Costco.
Typically, major tech retailers like Best Buy, Apple, and Samsung will offer gift cards with the purchase of a phone or one of their major products.
Most gift cards today can be sent electronically and/or physically. Every gift card included in this list has the capability to be sent in either form, but it all depends on the retailer.
If I had to narrow it down to one place, I would say Amazon is the best place to purchase gift cards because of the ease of purchase and options the store provides. There's an abundance of different gift cards for sale on the site with many being available in both electronic and physical form.
