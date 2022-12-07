The 16 best holiday tech gifts at Walmart

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're looking for top tech gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, you can make Walmart your one-stop shop. The major retailer has a wide range of items, from TVs and home audio to laptops, desktops, and cameras. They even have STEM and tech toys for kids, like the Kano Computer Kit and AstroMaster 70AZ telescope.
Have music lovers on your list? You can pick up excellent wireless earbuds or headsets for listening to favorite playlists on the go. Got a teen asking for a laptop? Check out Walmart's range of affordable, student-friendly notebooks for tackling class projects and homework.
To help you find something for everyone on your list, I've put together a list of the 16 best tech gifts you can get at Walmart. I also found some awesome excellent deals to help you save big this holiday season. You can keep reading below to find the perfect gift for tech enthusiasts.
Below are 16 tech gift ideas I found for the holiday season this year.
While pet carriers are nothing new, high-tech pet backpacks are a fresh twist on standard equipment. The Instachew Trekpod smart pet carrier measures 13 x 17 inches and can support up to 17 pounds. You can take your cat, small dog, or other small pet with you to hike, visit friends and family, or get checked out at the vet.
It works with a companion app to power the built-in fan, which brings a constant supply of fresh air to your furry friend. It also helps regulate temperatures so your pet doesn't get too hot or cold. A viewing window on the front lets you see your pet and allows your pet to safely experience new environments. The backpack also has a 5V USB outlet which can act as a portable power bank to charge your phone and other mobile devices.
Skullcandy is one of the top brands for quality, affordable earbuds and headphones, and their Indy XT wireless earbuds are no exception. They feature active noise canceling technology, so you focus only on your music, podcasts, videos, and calls rather than annoying background sounds.
The earbuds give you up to 9 hours of playback on a full charge while the included charging case gives you another 23 so you can listen all day, literally. And when you forget to charge overnight, just 10 minutes of charging gives you up to 2 hours of play time. The earbuds and case also have built-in Tile tracking so you can locate lost earbuds or cases right away.
GoPro is the undisputed king of action cameras, and the Hero9 is one of their most versatile models. It can record video and take photos in up to 5K resolution, so you can capture every tiny detail of your wildest adventures. It even has built-in Wi-Fi so you can live stream on-location, which is perfect for content creators covering events.
The rear screen measures 2 inches and has touch input support for quickly selecting photo and video modes, enabling image stabilization, and using other features. You can also use hands-free voice controls to start and stop recording, select settings, or take a photo.
The Link My Pet GPS dog tracker is the perfect gift for anyone who lives with a canine escape artist. The GPS unit slips on any collar for a secure (and comfortable) fit for continuous location tracking. The companion app gives you live location updates as well as activity tracking (which is perfect for pups who need a bit more play time) and even training tips and tools to help your dog learn basic commands and correct minor behavior issues.
With nationwide location tracking, you'll be able to find and retrieve your pet no matter how far from home they wander. And if you have health concerns, the companion app lets you check symptoms against its database and access vet records so you can talk with veterinary professionals to get the best care.
Outdoor TVs can be a great way to elevate your outdoor entertaining spaces, and the Element outdoor Roku TV is one of the most affordable on the market. The 55-inch screen gives you plenty of space to see every detail of sports broadcasts, movies, shows, and video games. And the Roku platform gives you access to thousands of streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video.
The TV is rated for use in partial sun, which means that even on very sunny days or in shadow, you'll get bright, crystal clear images. It's also weatherproofed to protect against moisture, dust, and pests that can ruin delicate electronics.
Big screen TVs can be very expensive, but with the HP CC200 projector, you can get an 84-inch screen for about $200. It creates images in 1080p for bold colors and crisp details, while an integrated blue light filter helps reduce eye strain during movie or show marathons. The projector has built in speakers for clean, clear audio without the need for extra equipment.
And with a throw distance of just 7 feet, you don't need a huge room to use the projector. The CC200 at Walmart is also bundled with the Roku Express streaming box to give you access to thousands of apps like Disney+, YouTube, and HBO Max to turn your projector into the ultimate entertainment hub.
Yes, Gateway is still around, and yes, they're still making great laptops. The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is a solid option for younger kids and teens who need a laptop for school, or adults who want a simple computer for casual home use. It's built with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for all the power and storage you need for web browsing, streaming, bookkeeping, and homework. It also includes a wireless mouse and carrying case.
Got a gamer on your holiday shopping list, but they've already bought the hottest games for themselves? The Govee Flow Pro light bars are a great gift option. These LED light bars have 12 different lighting presets to blend in with existing decor or offer contrast, and the included camera lets you sync the lights to your TV or computer monitor for reactive lighting. The companion app walks you through the setup process and lets you change lighting colors and patterns on-the-fly, and you can even use Alexa or Hey Google for hands-free controls.
TCL is most known for their affordable, quality TVs, but their Alto 5+ soundbar is a great companion for any home theater setup. It comes with a 32-inch main soundbar and wireless subwoofer for enhanced audio in movies, shows, and video games. You can connect it to your TV via HDMI, optical cable, or Bluetooth for a wireless configuration.
It features several audio presets so you can get the most out of your music, movies, shows, and games without having to spend hours fine-tuning high, mid, and bass tones. The Alto 5+ also comes with a wall mounting kit for more placement options.
The AstroMaster 70AZ LT is a simplified, refractor telescope that's perfect for kids and teens looking to learn more about space and the night sky. It comes with a smartphone adapter and Bluetooth remote so you can use your phone as a viewfinder and capture pictures of the surface of the moon, star clusters, and even other planets like Mars, Venus, and Jupiter.
The included tripod makes setting up quick and easy while the different eyepieces give you different levels of magnification. You can download the free companion astronomy software to help you and your kids learn more about the night sky and how best to spot everything from stars to satellites.
Minecraft is a veritable juggernaut of entertainment, with the base game, tons of dedicated YouTube let's players, toys, and spin-off games. And if you have younger kids who love the game and want to learn how to code, this software from Simply Coding is an excellent gift. The software walks you through each step for creating command blocks in-game for custom actions and mods.
There is also live chat support for when you get stuck or don't quite understand the instructions. The software is compatible with both Windows and Mac computers, so no matter what they play on, your kids can have fun learning and creating.
This model kit from Thames & Kosmos lets your kids build their very own cyborg hand. It doesn't require any batteries or cables for power, and instead uses regular water and people power to teach the basics of robotics and fluid mechanics. It's also a great starting point for kids interested in learning about medical prosthetics and mechanical engineering.
Got friends who love karaoke? The Singing Machine Sing Cast Max brings the fun of a karaoke bar home with an all-in-one system. You can cast lyrics and video backgrounds to your TV, select one of 22 voice effects, and even record and play back performances. The stand has integrated lights that sync effects with the music, and a 35W speaker lets you hear the music and singing loud and clear (for better or worse).
The Kano Computer Kit is great for older kids and teens who are interested in computer engineering and learning more advanced coding techniques. The kit includes everything you need to build a real, working tablet as well as software for teaching coding languages like Python and Javascript. And with these new skills, you can make your own simple games and websites to put your new coding knowledge to the test. You can also join the robust community and collaborate with other users, download user creations, and share your own work for feedback.
The Anker PowerCore III portable battery charger is a great addition to anyone's fleet of mobile devices. It has a 20,000mAh capacity, which allows you to charge an iPhone or iPad five times, or charge a Samsung Galaxy phone 4 times. It also supports quick charging for iPhones, letting you reach 50 percent battery in just 30 minutes. The chassis has a fabric cover for a touch of style as well as an LED light wheel for displaying battery levels so you're never left high-and-dry when you need to top up your devices.
The Canon Ivy mini photo printer is the perfect way to show off your favorite Instagram or camera roll photos offline. You can edit images before you print by adding filters, text, or emojis, and the pictures print with a peel-and-stick backing so you can place them anywhere: Lockers, vision boards, scrapbooks, etc. It connects to your phone, tablet, or computer via Bluetooth, so you can print anywhere and at any time. The compact size also makes it great to take along to school dances, sleepovers, or parties.
Below are 7 top tech deals I found happening right now.
I did my best to choose a variety of gifts that suit different interests, from TVs and home audio to photography, music, and even pet tech. I deliberately chose to leave gaming peripherals and consoles off of this list, but if you have a gamer to shop for, you can check out our gaming gift guide. I also chose tech gifts at various price points to suit almost every budget, from the very generous to the modest.
Walmart has a lot of great gift ideas for kids and teens who are interested in technology and STEM fields. Walmart has everything from telescopes like the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ and model kits like the Thames & Kosmos Mega Cyborg Hand to coding software for creating command blocks in Minecraft and even kits to build your own tablet!
The best thing to keep in mind when shopping for tech gifts is that they need to be both practical and multi-purpose. A lot of gimmicky tech gadgets tend to hit the market just in time for the holidays, and it's tempting to snag one of the more popular ones. But before you do, ask yourself: Is this a HELPFUL gadget? Is it a multi-use gadget? Does it have a quality build?
If the answer is NO to any of these questions, it's best to find something else.
Single-purpose tech gadgets are often made with very specific use cases in mind, and the gimmick wears thin pretty quickly. Many gimmicky gadgets have very poor quality builds from cheap and fragile materials that can be mass-produced during the holiday season. They likely won't last more than a few weeks or months, if you're lucky.
Walmart is the undisputed king of budget-friendly, big-box retailers, and this holiday season is no exception. There are thousands of items both in-store and online that are being discounted to help you save big while knocking out your shopping list. But if you're working with a specific budget for white elephants, silent auctions, or Secret Santa exchanges, you can check out Walmart's selection of tech deals under $50.