Best smartwatch Black Friday deals: Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung Galaxy

Fitbit Sense for $199.95 $100 off The Fitbit Sense has a stainless steel ring around the watch face and additional sensors on the back so that it offers support for ECG, skin temperature, and a few more advanced health metrics. It was a solid contender at $300, but right now you can shave a third off the price. The $199.95 deal also includes six months of free Fitbit Premium services. A significant improvement in this watch compared to previous Fitbit watches is the integrated GPS receiver that will help you more accurately track your outside activities. The Fitbit ecosystem is well supported, with many people on the platform to help motivate you toward achieving your daily activity and fitness goals. The smartphone app is fantastic and offers a ton of insight, recommendations, and understanding of the data collected by the watches. Android smartphone users enjoy a better experience with support for quick text message replies, but these new Fitbit watches work well with Android and iOS for most functions.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $199.99 to $279.99 $50 off Image: Samsung Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 comes in two different styles and in different sizes, with options for LTE too. There is currently a $50 savings on all models so the price now ranges from $199.99 to $279.99. The Galaxy Watch 4 is arguably better than the Apple Watch in many regards. In the past it didn't have nearly the support for third-party apps that we see in the Apple ecosystem. However, we that is changing with this new watch being powered by Google's WearOS. We already see Google Maps, Google Pay, Google Keep, and more available on the watch so stay tuned for developments here. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a traditional round watch face design, a vast number of available watch faces, the ability to charge on the go on the back of a smartphone, and advanced health and wellness tracking capability.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for $179.99 $220 off Matthew S. Miller Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is now available, you can realize serious savings on the previous generation that is still a very capable smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 3, 41mm, is available now for just $179.99. The Galaxy Watch 3 runs Samsung Tizen OS that is fully optimized for a smartwatch interface. It pairs with both Android and iPhone devices so anyone can purchase and use the watch. There is plenty of health and wellness tracking, messaging and call support, Samsung Pay, and much more.

Garmin Instinct for $179.99 $120 off Image: Garmin If you are looking for a smartwatch with a fitness focus that will keep up with your field work, then the Garmin Instinct is a great option at just $179.99. This rugged watch looks great and is designed to take a beating. It will also last you a couple of weeks with standard use and up to 16 hours in GPS tracking mode. I had the chance to try out a solar version and immediately ordered my own because it's nice to wear a watch and not worry about it at all. Garmin Connect is an incredible application that gathers all of the data collected by the watch and provides you with reports, a network of friends to connect with, and more.

