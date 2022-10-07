'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Amazon is gifting us with another Prime Day this year, and it kicks off next week. Whatever you're looking to shop for will likely be on sale during the October Prime Day 2022 sales event on October 11 and 12, but there are early deals going on right now to snag before the two-day event.
There are steep discounts on tablets -- from Amazon Fire products to even discounts on Apple's iPads. We will be updating this list frequently with the best early tablet deals ahead of October Prime Day, but here are a few standout deals to check out now.
Also: The best deals under $20 on Amazon for October Prime Day
Amazon's largest tablet is on sale ahead of next week, and not only do you get the 10.1-inch tablet, but you also get a detachable Bluetooth keyboard case and 12-month subscription to the Microsoft 365 suite.
As far as the tablet goes, you can expect 1080p full HD resolution, 32 or 64 GB of storage, up to 12 hours of battery life, and, of course, Amazon Alexa capabilities.
Amazon's kid-friendly tablet is also on sale right now. For 50% off, you can get the Fire HD Kids tablet which includes three fun color options and a kid-proof case with a built-in stand, 12 hours of battery life, 32 GB of storage, and one year of Amazon Kids+.
The Amazon Kids+ subscription includes over 20,000 books, Audible books, movies, TV shows, music stations, apps, and games for kids ages 3–12. Plus, you can set parental controls like limiting screen time or in-app purchases.
Snag an iPad mini for 20% off as an early deal. The sixth-generation iPad Mini (released last year) has 64GB of storage, an A15 bionic chip, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color, Touch ID, and a 12MP wide back camera plus a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage.
You can choose between four stylish colors (purple, starlight, pink, and space gray). Plus, this tablet is super lightweight at just 1.37 pounds.
Here are the latest Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals we could find on tablets:
Target, Walmart, and other retailers are running competing sales at the same time as Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. ZDNET is keeping an eye on those sales and plans to include the top deals on tablets from them.
We chose these early Prime Day October deals on tablets based on the brand, the discounted price, how much each item is discounted, and looking at product reviews (both good and bad).
One way to find deals on products on Amazon is by first going to the category you are interested in, like tablets. Then, on the left-hand side of the category page, scroll down and you'll find "Deals" with a "Today's Deals" box underneath it. Check that box and see the available deals.
Even though we had Prime Day in July, Amazon is holding a second Prime Day-like sale event this October called Prime Early Access Sale. This event is meant to give shoppers early access to steep discounts and deals ahead of Black Friday and holiday shopping (since it's never too early to start shopping for the holidays).
While next week's event is not officially branded a "Prime Day" sale, it's similar in that it's lasting a couple of days and is limited exclusively to Prime subscribers.
Also: Prime Day 2: What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?
Amazon's Prime Day-like sale, the Prime Early Access Sale, is set to span two days in October. It'll start on Oct. 11 (Tuesday) and will last until Oct. 12 (Wednesday).
Also: Amazon Prime Day 2 sale will take place Oct. 11 and 12