Best monitor Black Friday deals 2021: Save big on LG, Samsung, Acer, more

Samsung Odyssey Gaming 24-inch LED Curved FHD FreeSync monitor for $149.99 $130 off Over Black Friday, Best Buy is offering a substantial discount on the Samsung Odyssey 24-inch monitor. This LED-based, curved FHD product has been created with gaming and streaming in mind, and comes with FreeSync technology for improved rendering, a maximum of 1920 x 1080 resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Odyssey 49-inch G9 Class curved gaming monitor for $1,099.99 $500 off A discount of $500 is available if you're looking for an extreme monitor designed with gaming in mind -- the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9. This monitor is curved for an improved depth of field and sports QLED technology for vivid color.

ASUS TUF 27'' 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $199.99 $120 off Want a gaming monitor that won't break the bank? For a limited time, you can buy the ASUS TUF 27'' IPS monitor for just $199.99 ($120 off). That's right -- this monitor typically goes for more than $300 and with good reason. It sports a large 27'' panel that can refresh up to 165Hz and supports G-SYNC for little to no latency when gaming.

LG 27-inch UltraGear monitor for $349.99 $100 off An interesting option from LG is the 27-inch UltraWide gaming monitor, available during the Black Friday week at Best Buy with $100 knocked off its asking price. This monitor sports a QHD (2560 x 1440) Nano IPS display at a 16:9 screen ratio.

Acer Predator X25 24.5-inch gaming monitor for $589.99 $236 off If you don't mind picking up a refurbished model, you can take advantage of a $236 discount from the price tag of an Acer Predator X25 monitor at Target. This 24.5-inch monitor is Full HD with a large 360Hz refresh rate and capabilities of up to 400Nits.