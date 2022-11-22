Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. And, you can even save ahead of time with early Black Friday deals going on right now.

Electronics are one of the most popular products during Black Friday since they usually come at a high price tag. Black Friday is one of the only times of the year products like tablets go on sale for $100 or even $500 off.

We've rounded up the best early tablet deals ahead of Black Friday so you can start shopping ahead of the big sale.

Latest Black Friday tablet deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest tablet deals worth checking out:

Best Black Friday tablet deals

Below are the best early tablet deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting tablet deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Save $75 Amazon Current price: $75

Original price: $75 Amazon's largest tablet is half-off ahead of the big sales event later this week. The touchscreen is 10.1 inches and is full 1080p high definition. Battery life should be good enough to get you around 12 hours of use, or enough to get through a full day of use. View now at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Save $330 Image: ZDNET Current price: $600

Original price: $930 You can save $330 on Microsoft's 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7+ tablet before Black Friday. This large tablet can replace your laptop entirely since it has a built-in kickstand with a detachable keyboard. You can expect 8GB of memory, a battery life of up to 15 hours, an Intel 11th Generation Core i3 processor, and, of course, Windows 11. View now at Best Buy

Wacom One Save $150 Image: Wacom Current price: $250

Original price: $400 Wacom's One tablet is currently 38% off on Amazon. This tablet is perfect for creatives, because it lets you sketch, paint, draw, and edit photos or videos with ease. Its paper-like surface and ergonomic pen make the drawing experience on this tablet unlike others on the market. Plus, it comes with a suite of creative and educative apps built right in. View now at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 5th generation Save $48 Image: Apple Current price: $551

Original price: $599 Apple's newest iPad Air is currently on sale for $48 off ahead of Black Friday. This iPad model was only just released in March, and has only reached this price point one time during Amazon's October Prime Day. All five iPad colors are on sale on Amazon right now, and you can expect a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone as well as Apple's M1 chip with Neural Engine. View now at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Bundle Save $600 Image: ZDNET Current price: $700

Original price: $1,300 On the other hand, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with an included Surface Pen and a black surface type cover for $100 more than the pre-mentioned model. Many of the features are still the same, except this model runs on an Intel Core i5 processor and has Windows 10 instead of the latest Windows 11. But we think the included pen and keyboard make the price worth it. View now at Target

GrandPad Tablet for Seniors Save $200 Image: Amazon Current price: $399

Original price: $599 This tablet is made specifically for seniors, and it's currently 33% off at Amazon. It has a simple interface optimized for individuals with accessibility challenges in vision and hearing. It has built-in 4G LTE so it's always connected, and the icons are bright and easy to interpret to get to different apps and features. It also comes with a durable case and a stylus pen to make it even easier to use. View now at Amazon

Amazon Black Friday tablet deals

Here are some other tablet Black Friday deals happening right now at Amazon:

Walmart Black Friday 2022 tablet deals

Here are some other tablet Black Friday deals happening right now at Walmart:

Best Buy Black Friday tablet deals

Here are some other tablet Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:

Verizon Black Friday tablet deals

Here are some other tablet Black Friday deals happening right now at Verizon:

Kids' tablet Black Friday deals

Here are our pick for the best kids tablet deals you can find at various retailers:

How did we choose these early Black Friday tablet deals? We chose these early Black Friday deals on tablets based on the brand, discounted price, and product reviews (both good and bad). Deals on tablets change weekly and even daily, so if you're interested in the best discounts, be sure to check a retailer's website often for deals of the day.

When is Black Friday 2022? Every year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, it takes place on Friday, Nov. 25. However, you can expect deals all month long, as well as slashed prices over the Black Friday weekend.

When is Cyber Monday 2022? Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it happens on Monday, Nov. 28. This is the day you can find great online-only deals, whereas Black Friday deals happen both in-store and online.