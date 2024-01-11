CES Day 4: ZDNET's top 10 CES stories you don't want to miss

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Tomorrow is the last day of CES, which means most, if not all, of the major tech announcements have been made. This week we saw big names like Samsung, LG, Sony, Jackery, and more debut cool concepts and exciting devices that will be available this year.

Since it's the biggest tech show in the world with more than 4,000 exhibitors, you might have missed some of the reveals. Luckily, ZDNET has been in Las Vegas as well as virtually scouring the best announcements and tech products at CES.

Here are 10 worthy announcements that might have flown under your radar this week. (Plus, check out the tech from CES that you can buy right now.)

1. DJI's impressive (and expensive) drone

Screenshot from DJI

On day 4, DJI announced a new delivery drone called the DJI FlyCart 30 that's capable of carrying 66 pounds for over 25 miles on a single battery -- but it costs $42,000. However, the delivery drone is built for businesses, so we could possibly see certain packages of ours arrive via this particular done in the future.

2. A dog AirTag collar for your furry friend

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

AirTags have become a popular way to keep tabs of your pup, and a new collar that debuted at CES holds the AirTag snug, along with some other special features. Catalyst's dog collar is made with durable nylon webbing that's resistant to scratches and tears and a quick-release press buckle.

3. A robot lawn mower that does the hard work for you

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Lots of robot cleaners debuted at CES this week, but you should check out this Horizon U1 robot lawn mower. It can mow a lawn up to 0.7 acres, thanks to an inertial navigation system function as an onboard GPS system that provides centimeter-level precision to tackle your yard's mowing needs. The mower can even detect and avoid common yard obstacles, such as a trampoline, basketball net, or even pets.

4. Govee's AI gaming lights

Govee

Govee updated its Gaming Sync Box Kit with Matter support and a built-in AI algorithm that automatically translates in-game content to create lighting effects, giving the immersive feel that your display is being extended with light around it in real-time. The algorithm, which Govee dubs as CogniGlow, is more responsive and reachs 99% accuracy, thanks to how it applies parallel processing to multi-tasking AI for better feedback.

5. Belkin's auto-tracking iPhone stand

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Belkin's new Auto-Tracking Stand Pro uses MagSafe technology to stick to the back of your iPhone, and offers 360-degree movement tracking and a 90-degree motorized tilt to keep you in the frame, no matter where you move -- a major perk for content creators looking to get the perfect shot.

6. Samsung's line of game controllers

June Wan/ZDNET

Samsung revealed a "Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub" program, in the hopes of taking cloud gaming to the mainstream. These are serious gaming accessories that the company just unveiled, like the first officially licensed controller from Performance Design Products called the Replay Wireless Controller for $50. The controller is available for pre-order on PDP's website, and will be available on commerce sites and stores like Amazon and Best Buy later this year.

7. A device that lets you perform at-home health check-ups

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

The Withings BeamO, unveiled at CES, is a single device that serves as a thermometer, electrocardiogram, oximeter, and stethoscope. It's designed for families to perform in-home checkups while also being able to aid doctors who are providing telehealth visits remotely.

8. Victrola's turntable that can stream vinyl to virtually any device

Victrola

Whether it's a phone or a laptop, or an Android or an iPhone, connect anything to the Stream Sapphire and hear your favorite music on vinyl. Previously the Victrola Bluetooth turntables were only Sonos-compatible, but all that has changed with the Stream Sapphire that integrates with Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast. The Stream Sapphire will become available this spring for $1,499.

9. A smart lamp that can detect falls

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

This lamp can help detect when a person has fallen, notify emergency contacts of the accident, and see the position the fallen person is lying in. The Nobi lamp combines optical care sensors with AI to not only light a path in a dark room and take action if an emergency occurs, but prevent falls altogether.

10. A phone accessory that records your phone calls

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Unfortunately, Apple doesn't allow you to record on your iPhone if you're on a call, unless you use a separate device or Google Voice. The Magmo Pro offers a solution: Snap it on the back of your phone, and it can automatically record calls for you. It also gives you the option to manually start and stop recording yourself. The recordings are accessible on an app, where you can also access AI-generated transcriptions.

