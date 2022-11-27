/>
Power up off-grid: Top Cyber Monday deals on EcoFlow power stations

Power stations are the perfect off-grid or blackout power source. Pick up an amazing deal -- up to 50% off on EcoFlow power stations and solar panels.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station

EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station.

EcoFlow

Need power when you go off-grid, or as a backup in case the lights go out? Then you need a power station.

What's a power station? 

Think of a power bank and scale it up massively, and you have a power station. Lots of rechargeable batteries in a box, add a multitude of ports (USB and AC), and give it the ability to charge from a variety of sources.

That's a power station.

While many people choose to recharge their power station from the mains, if you're going off-grid, then adding solar panels gives you the ability to have power wherever there's sun!

EcoFlow is one of the top manufacturers of power stations, and it's having a massive Cyber Monday sale, slashing up to 50% off its products. 

Also: Live blog: The absolute best Black Friday 2022 tech deals in real time

Here are some of the best Cyber Monday deals:

EcoFlow Delta Mini

  • Delta Mini is a battery power station packing 882Wh into a light 23.6lbs design. Take power to any outdoor environment, go camping, or travel and keep powered.
  • 1400W AC output and 12 ports mean you can power appliances from laptops to dishwashers and fridges.
  • Fast charging power generator that hits 80% in under one hour. Or, use it as a solar generator for clean solar charging and get up to 300W input with MPPT optimization.

EcoFlow Delta Pro

  • Home battery that can expand capacity from 3.6kWh-25kWh with extra batteries, EcoFlow Smart Generators and the Smart Home Panel for backup power.
  • A power generator for your appliances during a blackout. Power up 4500W devices with X-Boost. Enough for heaters or window AC units.
  • Pick from EV station charging, solar, wall outlets, using the Smart Outdoor Generator or via a car outlet.
  • Get 6500+ full cycles to last for years.

EcoFlow Delta 2

  • 1024Wh LiFePO4 battery with a 3000+ cycle life
  • Power all your appliances with 1800W output.
  • Includes a 220W bifacial solar panel to capture up to 25% more energy.

EcoFlow River Pro

  • The River Pro can power up to 10 devices simultaneously with multiple outlet options, including three pure sine wave AC outlets.
  • Total rated wattage of the AC outlets should be under 600W (surge 1200W). 
  • Offers up to 720Wh power and it weighs just 15.9lbs, which makes it a portable power station for adventure on the go.
  • EcoFlow X-Stream technology enables you to charge the River Pro from 0%-80% within one hour and offers a full charge in just 1.6 hours.

EcoFlow 110W Portable Solar Panel

  • Industry-leading 23% conversion rate.
  • Foldable solar panels that are designed to go wherever life takes you. Ideal as an RV solar panel, camping solar panel, and outdoor panel.
  • With an IP68 waterproof rating, these portable solar panels are made for the outdoors and can withstand the elements.
