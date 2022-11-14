'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. And, you can even save ahead of time with early Black Friday deals going on right now.
Electronics are one of the most popular products during Black Friday since they usually come at a high price tag. Black Friday is one of the only times of the year products like tablets go on sale for $100 or even $500 off.
We've rounded up the best early tablet deals ahead of Black Friday so you can start shopping ahead of the big sale.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest tablet deals worth checking out:
Below are the best early tablet deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting tablet deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
You can save $230 on Microsoft's 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7+ tablet before Black Friday. This large tablet can replace your laptop entirely since it has a built-in kickstand with a detachable keyboard. You can expect 8GB of memory, a battery life of up to 15 hours, an
Intel 11th Generation Core i3 processor, and, of course, Windows 11.
Apple's newest iPad Air is currently on sale for $79 off ahead of Black Friday. This iPad model was only just released in March, and has only reached this price point one time during Amazon's October Prime Day. All five iPad colors are on sale on Amazon right now, and you can expect a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone as well as Apple's M1 chip with Neural Engine.
On the other hand, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with an included Surface Pen and a black surface type cover for $130 more than the pre-mentioned model. Many of the features are still the same, except this model runs on an Intel Core i5 processor and has Windows 10 instead of the latest Windows 11. But we think the included pen and keyboard make the price worth it.
Save 18% with this great bundle deal on Amazon right now. For less than $230, you can get the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet (with features like 3GB of RAM, Qi-certified wireless charging, and an HD display) with included black Echo Buds. The Echo Buds boast active noise-canceling technology and up to five hours of playback time on a single charge.
This tablet is made specifically for seniors, and it's currently 33% off at Amazon. It has a simple interface optimized for individuals with accessibility challenges in vision and hearing. It has built-in 4G LTE so it's always connected, and the icons are bright and easy to interpret to get to different apps and features.
It also comes with a durable case and a stylus pen to make it even easier to use.
Here are some other tablet Black Friday deals happening right now at Amazon:
Here are some other tablet Black Friday deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other tablet Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:
We chose these early Black Friday deals on tablets based on the brand, discounted price, and product reviews (both good and bad). Deals on tablets change weekly and even daily, so if you're interested in the best discounts, be sure to check a retailer's website often for deals of the day.
Every year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, it takes place on Friday, Nov. 25. However, you can expect deals all month long, as well as slashed prices over the Black Friday weekend.
Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it happens on Monday, Nov. 28. This is the day you can find great online-only deals, whereas Black Friday deals happen both in-store and online.
