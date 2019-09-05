Galaxy Fold to unfold in Singapore on September 18

Samsung Electronics is finally ready to debut its foldable smartphone, months after cancelling the initial April 2019 launch date when reports of faulty displays emerged. Promising "improved" design, the South Korean device maker says Galaxy Fold will be available in Singapore from September 18, with the Cosmos Black model making its debut first at the recommended retail price of S$3,088 (US$2,218).

This will be followed by the Space Silver edition on September 21. Both options are the LTE variant and will be available at all three local mobile operators--M1, Singtel, and StarHub--as well as the Samsung Experience Store in Vivocity, it said in a statement Thursday.

The Singapore launch would be part of a second wave of releases that also included Germany, the UK, and the US, and after the smartphone made its debut in South Korea on September 6.

The phonemaker said it had spent the time since the scrapped April launch finetuning the device's performance. "During the past several months, Samsung has been refining the Galaxy Fold to ensure it delivers the best possible experience," it said. "Not only have we improved the Galaxy Fold's design and construction, but we also took the time to rethink the entire consumer journey."

Initially scheduled for launch in April, its debut was delayed after multiple reports from early reviewers that the folding screen broke after a couple of days of usage. Samsung then had attributed problems with the display to "impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge".

Customers who purchase the Galaxy Fold also will have access to Samsung's Premier Service for a year, from date of purchase, which is a customer care programme that offers 24 by 7 service support, two door-to-door delivery service tickets for device repair, and a one-time screen replacement or repair of the smartphone's internal, foldable screen for a payment of S$200.

They also will received a range of other services including 30-day one-for-one exchange for functional defects and diagnostic checks.

Samsung said it worked with partners to design "an entirely new" user experience that would "change the way" customers used its mobile devices and that leveraged the phone's foldable design.

