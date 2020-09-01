Galaxy Z Fold 2: Samsung tells us everything we want to know today

Image: Samsung

When Samsung held an Unpacked event at the beginning of August, the company used the stage time to announce several new products, including the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live. Samsung also took a few minutes to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the second-generation foldable smartphone.

At the time, Samsung said it would hold another event to fully unveil the Z Fold 2 on Sept. 1. We now know that Samsung will stream another event, starting at 10 am ET, on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

According to an invite sent last week, Samsung will "explore the groundbreaking features" of the Z Fold 2.

We do know that the Z Fold 2 features a new hinge, a 6.2-inch front display, and a 7.6-inch hole-punch display on the inside, doing away with the notch that took up far too much room on the original Fold.

We'll have full coverage of the Z Fold 2 event as it unfolds (pun fully intended) on Sept. 1.when the stream starts at 10 am ET/7 am PT.

What do you think about the Z Fold 2? Are you intrigued? Let us know in the comments.