Get a lifetime subscription to Speakly for just $70 and quickly learn any of 8 languages

Speakly uses cutting-edge technology to teach you the most statistically important vocabulary in new languages. You'll be speaking confidently after only 100 hours of study

While it may not seem like it, travel will return to normal eventually. And now that so many industries have adapted to remote work, it's more likely people will find themselves working from foreign destinations. If that is something you think you'd enjoy, don't be intimidated by not knowing other languages, because Speakly can fix that.

With this lifetime subscription, you'll have access to lessons that can teach you eight languages: Spanish, French, Italian, German, Russian, English, Estonian, and Finnish. Speakly is 10 times more affordable than other brands of language classes, yet it is still the fastest way to learn a new language thanks to the way it uses technology to determine the most statistically relevant vocabulary and real-world situations.

Speakly combines science with computational algorithms so that it can teach you 4.000 words of whichever language you are trying to learn in order of importance. The app covers a wide range of topics that are practical in real-life, such as food and drink, directions, shopping, socializing, and much more. And it includes lessons for all skill levels, for the complete novice all the way to advanced speakers.

You can access lessons from your computer or your mobile devices. Since your progress is synced across all of them, you can start on one and just pick up where you left off on another. In short, you will be able to study wherever and whenever you please. 

You can become skilled enough to speak confidently after studying for just 100 hours. It's no wonder that Speakly has an amazing 4.8 out of 5 stars rating on Apple's App Store.

By the way, if your current job doesn't lend itself easily to remote work, you can train for an exciting new tech career with affordable self-paced courses from home -- even if you have no previous experience. But with your new language skills, the world will still be open to you by the time travel becomes safe again.

Get a lifetime subscription to Speakly today while it's just $69.99, an 82% discount off the $399 MSRP.

Speakly: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

$69.99 at ZDNet Academy

