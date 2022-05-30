/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet
ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Get over 16 million colors with this minimalist floor lamp for just $60

Lamp Depot's chic Corner Floor Lamp can illuminate your home with hundreds of custom LED lighting effects.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

ZDNet Recommends

If you feel like your home -- or your life -- could use a little extra sparkle, then think about how nice it would be to come home to your own personal light show every evening. That's exactly what Lamp Depot's chic Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp can deliver. It can transform any room in your home with a wide variety of dramatic illuminations, and it's on sale until May 31 for only $59.99 during our Memorial Day Sale.

Watch as the integrated soft-white LEDs shuffle through over 16 million colors. With the user-friendly remote, you can look at more than 300 remarkable multi-color lighting effects and choose the one you like best. Whether you want to unwind after a stressful day or host a big celebration, adding the gorgeous lighting effects will brighten up a room for hours at a time.

The Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp provides an elegant décor accent to any bedroom, living room, home office, or dining room, even without any lighting effects. The sophisticated design creates a noticeable impact anywhere you put it without dominating the entire space. A lovely metal finish is added to the minimalist format, allowing it to fit perfectly into any room's corners. Meanwhile, the weighted rubber bottom keeps your floors from being scratched and the lamp firmly in place.

Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp

 $59.99 at ZDNet Academy

It's no wonder many customers have left glowing reviews, and some even ended up purchasing more! As verified purchaser Sunny A says, "Easy to set up + looks great. The color wheel control is fun and intuitive. Thinking about buying another one for the other corner!"

Get a Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp before May 31 for just $59.99, down from the original retail price of $149 during our Memorial Day Sale -- no coupon necessary!

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

Southwest Airlines has cancelled 20,000 flights. Now for the really bad news
screen-shot-2021-07-07-at-4-01-12-pm.png

Southwest Airlines has cancelled 20,000 flights. Now for the really bad news

Business
How to stop spam messages on your iPhone with this almost-secret hidden switch
messages.jpg

How to stop spam messages on your iPhone with this almost-secret hidden switch

Security
How to clean any flat screen TV or monitor
sample-image-16-9-red.jpg

How to clean any flat screen TV or monitor

TVs