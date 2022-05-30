Get over 16 million colors with this minimalist floor lamp for just $60

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

If you feel like your home -- or your life -- could use a little extra sparkle, then think about how nice it would be to come home to your own personal light show every evening. That's exactly what Lamp Depot's chic Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp can deliver. It can transform any room in your home with a wide variety of dramatic illuminations, and it's on sale until May 31 for only $59.99 during our Memorial Day Sale.

Watch as the integrated soft-white LEDs shuffle through over 16 million colors. With the user-friendly remote, you can look at more than 300 remarkable multi-color lighting effects and choose the one you like best. Whether you want to unwind after a stressful day or host a big celebration, adding the gorgeous lighting effects will brighten up a room for hours at a time.

The Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp provides an elegant décor accent to any bedroom, living room, home office, or dining room, even without any lighting effects. The sophisticated design creates a noticeable impact anywhere you put it without dominating the entire space. A lovely metal finish is added to the minimalist format, allowing it to fit perfectly into any room's corners. Meanwhile, the weighted rubber bottom keeps your floors from being scratched and the lamp firmly in place.

It's no wonder many customers have left glowing reviews, and some even ended up purchasing more! As verified purchaser Sunny A says, "Easy to set up + looks great. The color wheel control is fun and intuitive. Thinking about buying another one for the other corner!"

Get a Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp before May 31 for just $59.99, down from the original retail price of $149 during our Memorial Day Sale -- no coupon necessary!