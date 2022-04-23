Why you can trust ZDNet
Get this time-saving business note software for just $10

Agenda 14 is a productivity platform that lets you turn notes into action items as your meetings occur.

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners.

Anyone who's been through high school knows that taking notes is a necessary evil. They help organize our thoughts and highlight critical takeaways of any meeting or class. But, unfortunately, they're also a significant time sink. 

It turns out there's a better way to record this information. Agenda Premium 14 is a productivity platform that lets you take notes and turn them into a game plan more effectively. From that first germ of an idea to the final launch of a finished project, you can manage it all inside this highly-rated tool (it boasts 4.7 out of 5 on the App Store), and now you can try it at a 70% discount. 

The developers behind this software realize that for a productivity tool to work, it has to be easily accessible. Therefore, the Agenda 14 interface is geared toward prioritization and simplicity every step of the way. For example, whenever you create a note or an action item, it goes onto the main timeline, where you can easily find it. This can help you keep track of multiple projects at once and see if things are on schedule at a glance.

We've all tagged posts with a hashtag on social media, but in Agenda, this practice becomes a quick way to prioritize tasks and project benchmarks. You can use them to alert certain team members to agenda items that are coming up, flag tasks for different priority levels, or attach them to other tasks.

Agenda Premium 14: Date-Focused Note-Taking

$9.99 at ZDNet Academy

And, of course, all this is compatible with several tools your team might already use. For example, you can sync notes between devices through your favorite cloud storage provider and send meetings or deadlines to your Google Calendar. And with a Premium plan, you'll enjoy automatic updates when any patches or improvements are made. 

Want to start using Agenda Premium 14 today? It's on sale for just $9.99, or 71% off the MSRP. 

