Mother's Day deal alert: Save 60% on iPad Mini 4 (with free shipping)

Make this Mother's Day the one where your mom finally gets a tech upgrade.

There's no way you can really repay Mom for all the love she gives you, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't try. And as a public service to every grateful child out there, you should probably know Mom has more than enough flowers, sweaters, candy and spa coupons. So this year, it's time to step up your gifting game, and this Apple iPad Mini 4 might be just the gift she needs, especially now that you can ship it for free with coupon code SHIP4FREE.

Yes, you should call Mom every once in a while, but how much cooler would it be if she could answer your FaceTime with this sleek tablet? This model is refurbished and may have a few cosmetic blemishes, but it's fully operational, so it could perform just as well as if it were new. In addition, this particular model comes with WiFi, and 4G wireless enabled. That means mom can hop online virtually anywhere and use everything her new tablet offers.

And it offers a lot. To start, there's an 8MP camera on the back that's ideal for snapping vacation pictures, and the 1.2MP front camera provides ample resolution when she answers your video chats. This model comes with 128GB of storage, which should be more than enough for the pictures, documents and mobile games she needs to download.

Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB (Refurbished: WiFi + 4G Unlocked) & Accessories Bundle

$289.99 at ZDNet Academy

It's entirely up to date with iOS 15, and the slim profile makes it easy for Mom to carry in her purse. When fully charged, the battery lasts up to 10 hours. And on top of all that, it comes with the original Apple box, complete with a charger, cable and snap-on protective case. Of course, it's fully compatible with a range of iPad accessories and attachments. 

Typically, this iPad Mini 4 goes for over $700, but you can save by buying refurbished -- it's available to ZDNet readers in gray or silver for $289.99 or a full 60%.

Shop more Mother's Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping.

