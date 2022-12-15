'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Apple is notorious for having high-quality—albeit, high priced—products that, well, never really go on sale. So when you snag a discount on any Apple product, it's worth noting.
And, if you can spot a deal on Apple's most powerful and impressive tablet—the iPad Pro—it's worth buying. The iPad Pro is by far the most expensive tablet Apple makes, but there are still discounts to be had, especially around the holiday shopping season.
While ZDNET editors are collecting the best iPad deals we could find in a separate guide, I couldn't help but notice there are so many iPad Pro models on sale. Whether you want last year's model (5th generation) or the latest and greatest with an M2 chip (6th generation), there are literally dozens of discounts available at all the top retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo.
Here are the best iPad Pro sales -- listed below for you to quickly peruse, add to your cart, and move on with your day.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest iPad Pro deals worth checking out:
Below are the four best iPad Pro deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting tablet deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Even though the iPad Pro just got an upgrade to the M2 chip, this 2021 iPad has the almost as powerful M1 chip -- and it's currently $400 off at Best Buy. This is Apple's largest tablet with a 12.9-inch superior display for lifelike images and graphics. This powerful tablet is hailed as a great device for professional editing and content creation.
On the other hand, you can get the latest iPad Pro with the powerful M2 chip for $60 off. This 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with Wi-Fi and 128GB, meaning plenty of storage. The M2 8-Core chip means it's packed with a 10-Core GPU that provides up to 35% faster graphics performance and a 16-Core Neural Engine with 40% faster machine learning.
2021's smaller iPad Pro is $70 off at B&H Photo for a price tag of $699, which is not bad for Apple's most powerful tablet. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 and a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color.
The newer version of the smaller iPad Pro is also on sale. Right now, you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro for $50 off at B&H Photo. It supports the 2nd gen Apple Pencil and the latest iPad OS 16 so you can get anything done.
Here are some other iPad Pro deals happening right now at Amazon:
Here are some other iPad Pro deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other iPad Pro deals happening right now at Best Buy:
We chose these deals on iPad Pro models based on the discounted price and how often a specific model goes on sale. Deals on iPad Pro tablets change weekly and even daily, so if you're interested in the best discounts, be sure to check a retailer's website often for deals of the day.
We named the iPad Pro the best iPad overall, so in our opinion, it's worth buying. Especially if you can find it on sale, get on it, since this is one expensive tablet.
Yes, it can. The new M2 chip makes it a powerhouse tablet, and, when combined with iPadOS, it is as close as you can get to a laptop without actually buying a laptop.
Plus, you get the benefit of being able to use the 2nd gen Apple Pencil.
ZDNET experts split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
Here are some of the cheapest deals we found: