Meet the Insta360 GO 2: The world's smallest action camera?

Not every invention is as impressive as the world's fastest processor. But if you're a creative who wants to explore new perspectives, you may be interested in a tiny, portable action cam. Meet the Insta360 GO 2.

Insta360 claims the GO 2 is the world's smallest action camera, measuring thinner than a smartphone and weighing about six times lighter than competing action cams -- without sacrificing the size of the image sensor. It's loaded with high-quality features, too.

With FlowState Stabilization, the action cam can keep your shots steady during intense activities. Plus, the GO 2's horizon leveling algorithms keep the video upright even when you're going upside down or rolling from side to side. It also has hyperlapse, timelapse, and slow-motion photography modes.

You can use the GO 2's AI to adjust the exposure and intervals to capture fantastic night lapse photography. The camera shoots video in high dynamic range (HDR) and uses AquaVision to produce incredibly realistic and vivid colors when you're shooting near water as well.

Off the grid for a while? The case functions as a charger, controller, and tripod for complete convenience. Forbes writes, "If you're just looking for something to use outside that works better in a lot more situations than your phone's camera, the GO 2 is brilliant. Fits easily in a pocket and takes great photos and videos. It's just so tiny and adorable."

CNET adds, "You're not going to find a better option for life-logging, and its size allows for creative uses you can't easily do with other cameras."

Want to improve your photography without hauling a bulky camera bag? The Insta360 GO 2 is an innovative, pocketable action camera that can help. It retails for $299, but you can get it for $290 when you use coupon code ACTION9 for $9 off.

