New Windows 10 1809 update rolls out: Mapped-drive bug finally fixed

After four preview releases, Microsoft has released the cumulative update KB4469342 for systems running Windows 10 version 1809.

The update fixes a raft of issues in Microsoft's disastrous Windows 10 October 2018 Update that was stalled for over a month and is almost weekly blocked for another subset of Windows 10 users. Cisco will release an update today for its AMP malware shield to resolve the most recent 1809 block.

KB4469342 nudges Windows 10 1809 up to build number 17763.168 and finally addresses the bug preventing mapped drives reconnecting when users log on to a Windows PC.

Microsoft put it through four previews with Windows Insiders since pulling the update from general availability in early October due to the data-deleting bug.

Until now Microsoft has been offering admins a workaround for the mapped-drives issue, but some IT pros have warned against using it because it may harm business applications.

There are still some unresolved issues in this update, including a bug that breaks the Seek Bar in Windows Media Player when playing certain files. Microsoft estimates a mid-December fix for this one.

Microsoft's Edge browser may also crash on machines with a recent Nvidia driver update.

The update fixes another Edge issue preventing some files within folders not to upload when using a drag-and-drop feature to upload folders from Windows to a cloud service like OneDrive.

There are also fixes for display settings on multi-screen setups, fixes for black screen, sluggish Camera app performance, and a bug preventing users from setting some Win32 program defaults.

"Addresses an issue that prevents some users from setting Win32 program defaults for certain app and file type combinations using the Open with... command or Settings > Apps > Default apps," explains Microsoft.

During preview releases for build 17763, Microsoft also fixed the ZIP file extraction fail discovered by users who managed to grab Windows 10 1809 before Microsoft pulled it.

The cumulative update is available via Windows Update or can be manually downloaded from Microsoft's Update Catalog.

