Potential battery fires force Apple to recall 2015 15-inch MacBook Pros

Apple issued a recall on Thursday warning users of potential issues with the battery in its 2015 MacBook Pros.

"In a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units, the battery may overheat and pose a fire safety risk," Apple said in a support note.

"Affected units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and product eligibility is determined by the product serial number."

Users of MacBook Pros can find out if they are affected by heading to the Apple menu, selecting About This Mac, and seeing if their model name is "MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015)". If so, Apple is asking users to head to its support page to enter the machine's serial number to see if they are eligible for the recall.

"If your MacBook Pro is eligible, please stop using it," Apple said.

Cupertino said devices will be sent to one of its repair centres for 1 or 2 weeks.

Earlier this year, HP recalled around 78,500 laptop batteries after eight instances of battery packs overheating, melting, or charring.

In that instance, the recall covered batteries sold between April 2015 and December 2018.

The most famous instance of devices catching fire was the Note 7 fiasco in 2016-17.

Although Samsung sourced batteries from two suppliers, Samsung SDI and ATL, both batteries had issues that led to fires.

Samsung Electronics took the blame for setting the battery target and signing off before the launch of the ill-fated device that was eventually removed from the market.

