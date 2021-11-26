Target Black Friday 2021: Best laptop deals for your money

Target may not be the first place you think of when it comes to buying a new laptop, but that doesn't mean you can't find a good Black Friday deal on a new notebook through the retailing giant. We've found a few of the better laptop sales Target has to offer this Black Friday, though stock may be limited at brick-and-mortar locations, so order through Target.com if you strike out at your neighborhood store.

HP 14a-ca0036tg 2-in-1 Chromebook for $260 $120 off For the price of some 11.6-inch clamshell-design Chromebooks, Target is offering not only a 14-inch model from HP, but also a 2-in-1 version that lets you use it in tablet mode. Components are basic -- Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage -- but the 14a-ca0036tg includes touchscreen capabilities and promises 13 hours of battery life.

Asus L410MA-TB02 for $160 $80 off Not just a dirt cheap Windows laptop, the L410MA-TB02 sweetens the deal with up to 12 hours of battery life and an integrated touchpad and number pad that Asus claims will boost productivity. Some specs are expected at this budget price, such as a Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of storage, but you'd be hard-pressed to find another new laptop with a full HD 14-inch screen for just $160.

HP 14-dq2031tg for $270 $200 off Those who need a little more power from a budget laptop might want to consider this HP instead of the ones listed above it. It comes with a new Intel Core i3-1125G4 processor that easily outperforms a Celeron chip, and you also get 128GB of storage for your files instead of the stingier 64GB seen elsewhere.

Acer Aspire 5 for $530 $100 off If you're looking for a discount on a solid mainstream system this Black Friday, Target's Aspire 5 laptop deal checks many of the boxes. It includes a new Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core processor, 8 gigs of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. A full HD 15.6-inch display with Acer BlueLightShield technology and Wi-Fi 6 support round out the feature set for just over $500.

HP Victus gaming laptop for $870 $180 off This gaming notebook embraces the trend of the 16-inch laptop, providing more screen real estate than the typical 15.6-inch display while possessing a smaller footprint than 17-inch behemoths. But more than the 16.1-inch full HD 144Hz screen, this HP Victus configuration packs in a six-core Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of memory, 512GB SSD and, of course, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card to power you through your gaming sessions.