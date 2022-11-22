'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Black Friday is coming up, which means everyone is on the hunt for the best deals. Whether you're prepping for holiday gifts or just taking advantage of seasonal price drops, we made it a little easier and compiled the best tech deals Target has to offer.
Target has an expansive catalog of items on sale, but we only picked items that have at least a 20% discount, since we know there's lots of gift-giving going on. We included all kinds of devices, from smartwatches, to TVs and wireless headphones. So, if you're looking for a discount, we've got you covered.
If you're doing all or most of your holiday shopping at Target, it's important to know that the prices included in this list are how much you'd pay if you buy the item online to be shipped or picked up in-store. Typically, buying online is cheaper, and prices will vary if you decide to buy an item in-store.
Below are the 10 best early Target deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting deals we spotted at Target.
This tablet boasts an 11-inch TFT LCD high-resolution display, a long-lasting battery, and is a true two-in-one tablet and laptop. It comes with 512GB and a universal USB-C charging port with the cable included. Take full advantage of this deal and buy it online to save $350
These wireless, Bluetooth headphones offer pure adaptive noise canceling, fast charging, up to 22 hours of battery life, and come with a built-in microphone. These are great for long drives and flights, or when you're in the office and need to get some uninterrupted work done. When purchased online, you can grab these headphones for $149.99 at Target.
LG's 55-inch Class 4K Smart OLED TV boasts a self-lighting display for intense contrasting colors. It comes with free access to over 300 LG channels, built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, and Game Optimizer for an immersive gaming experience. When you buy online, you can get this TV for $999.99 at Target.
Amazon's streaming media player includes 4K viewing, live and free TV channels, Dolby Atmos audio, and Alexa voice control. When purchased online, you can get this Fire TV Stick 50% off at Target.
For Target's Black Friday deals, we considered that people look for deals that are at least 20% off, especially on Black Friday. So, we scanned Target's website for the most in-demand, top-quality devices and included the ones with the steepest discounts.
Scouring through deals means comparing prices across many retailers and finding the ones that make the most sense without compromising quality. Many of these products have been reviewed by ZDNET experts to help you make an informed decision before you make a purchase.
Black Friday is always the Friday following Thanksgiving Day. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 25.
Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving and is when most online retailers have a holiday sale. This year, Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 28.
ZDNET scoured Black Friday sales to find the best deals this year:
Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
Here are some of the cheapest deals we've found so far:
Finally, if you'd like to see the newest Black Friday deals as they drop: