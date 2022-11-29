'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Monitors are one of those components that you can spend as much or as little on as you want. While you generally get what you pay for, you should be paying for the right features, specs, and size for your specific needs. Are you an ultra-focused, at-home worker who needs maximum screen real estate for complex projects? Maybe you just want a big, beautiful display for gaming or media consumption.
In any of these cases, we've got you covered with Cyber Monday deals at some of the biggest retailers around. We scoured the web for not just the best offers on mainstream, do-it-all displays, but also on more niche models like huge ultra-wides, super-fast refresh gaming displays, and massive 43-inch-plus monitors.
You can also check out our Cyber Monday finds for the best laptop deals, TV deals, headphone deals, and more. Read on to find a selection of the best monitor deals still available, regardless of what type and size of monitor you're looking for.
LG's 27-inch IPS monitor is a great budget-friendly option for the creative with a smaller workspace. Its IPS panel provides excellent colors while its 1080p resolution makes it easy to drive, even with a modest PC. The almost borderless presentation on the top and sides also help to make anything you choose to display on it look even more impressive.
If you want a gaming monitor in the more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, Acer's Nitro model has got you covered with 31.5 inches of diagonal space and a refresh rate that can be pushed to 165Hz. The unit also features a 1500R curve to make your gaming experience more immersive, and AMD FreeSync support to keep your visual buttery-smooth even during framerate dips.
BenQ's Zowie brand might not be as widely known as some of the largest gaming peripheral makers, but it has a cult-like following, especially among pro gamers and those competing at the highest levels in FPS games. For these folks, frames matter the most, and 240Hz means you'll see up to 240 of them per second, providing optimal performance and the best chance of getting the drop on your opponent. There are cheaper 240Hz models, but none offer the DyAc+ feature included with this monitor that all but eliminates motion blur, no matter how fast you're moving. There's a reason why pro FPS players at the pinnacle of Valorant and CS:GO swear by this monitor.
Between its UHD, 4K resolution and its support for HDR10 and the DCI-P3 95% Color Gamut, LG's 32-inch display is a great option for photo and video editors looking for a display that can provide crisp, color-accurate representations of their projects. The IPS panel will also provide excellent viewing angles to help you demonstrate your exceptional work to all of the clients that'll be surrounding you.
If the ultrawide form factor seems ideal for you, but you don't necessarily need a dedicated gaming monitor, Samsung's 34-inch model is a great entry point for productivity enthusiasts who might still get up to some casual gaming from time to time. Its 3,440 x 1,440 resolution means whatever task you put it to should look great thanks to its solid pixel density.
Asus's 24-inch display may look like other models on this list, but it's designed to be a better option for people who suffer from eyestrain after staring at their screens all day. Its flicker-free panel and ultra-low blue light emissions help eliminate two of the biggest factors causing eyestrain. It even features an anti-glare surface so those pesky reflections from nearby windows or lamps won't bother you anymore either.
The No. 1 best seller in Amazon's Computer Monitors category has earned that position by being a great do-it-all display for an already excellent price. With this discount, that price got even better, making this an outright steal for a budget-friendly media consumption or productivity display.
Dell's IPS panels are known for punching well above their weight class, but it's rare to see one available for under $200. The 1080p resolution means even modest video cards should be able to max out the 75Hz upgraded refresh rate for smoother gameplay as well. The slims bezels also make it a great option as a secondary display, or even for creating a multi-monitor setup with more than one. After all, three of these would cost you less than many single ultrawide displays.
This Samsung model isn't the newest display on the list by any means, but with curved monitors once again becoming popular, it's worth revisiting. Its full HD resolution and HDMI inputs mean it could be great for media consumption, and it's a rare model that offers a curve at this size without being an ultra-wide form factor.
Below are the best 144Hz monitor deals we could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting monitor deals we spotted at Best Buy.
Dell's 34-inch curved gaming monitor has been around for quite a while now, but it's still remained a perennial favorite among fans of ultrawide displays during that time. Its 3,440 x 1,440 (WQHD) resolution provides crisp, immersive visuals for anything from first-person shooters to racing titles, and its 144Hz refresh rate means you'll be seeing more frames faster than your opponents,
Samsung's Odyssey line of gaming monitors are the company's current lineup of top-end gaming displays. Given the premium specs, it's rare to see a model dip this low in price, especially one with a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and support for both AMD's FreeSync and Nvidia's G-Sync. It's also a rare member of the Odyssey family that skips the curved display, making it great for gamers who prefer a flat panel.
Here are some other monitor Cyber Monday deals happening right now at Best Buy:
We trawled through all of the major retailers, mainstream deal sites, and more niche deal sites to find not only the best offers on products with extremely broad appeal, but also on monitors that suit the needs of the more niche shopper, like creative professionals or competitive gamers. We then selected the best offers among those from the most reputable retailers to share with you.
This year's Black Friday shopping extravaganza fell on Nov. 25.
Cyber Monday followed Black Friday on Nov. 28. However, bargains remains available now, and will continue to come and go throughout the remainder of the 2022 holiday shopping season.
ZDNET scoured Cyber Monday sales to find the best deals this year, and many are still available:
Our experts split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
Here are some of the cheapest deals we found that are still available:
Finally, if you'd like to see the Cyber Monday deals from our live blog: