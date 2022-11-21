Got a gamer in your life and don't know what to get them for the holidays? Many online and brick-and-mortar retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg are offering excellent discounts on everything gaming-related. PC gamers can save big on major components like processors, graphics cards, and storage drives while console gamers can bundle games or snag a new console on the cheap.

And while the best sales and discounts are usually only available on the day of, you can snag great deals all month long online. So make sure to keep your eyes peeled to save a bit of cash while checking things off your shopping list. And to help you find the best sales and deals, we've rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming deals. You can keep reading below to save big on gaming laptops, components, and accessories.

Latest Black Friday gaming deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Black Friday gaming deals worth checking out:

Gaming accessories

Games

Gaming laptops and PCs

Hardware

Gaming monitors

Gaming consoles

VR headsets for gaming

Best Black Friday gaming deals

Below are the best early gaming deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting gaming deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and other top retailers.

Razer Huntsman Elite for $95 Save $105 Razer Current price: $95

Original price: $200 You can save big on this top-rated gaming keyboard from Razer. The Huntsman Elite is a full-sized, mechanical keyboard designed with optical switches for accuracy, speed, and elimination of ghosting. It also features per-key RGB lighting, so you can show off your personal style or sync with other RGB peripherals and components. View now at Best Buy

Acer Predator Triton 500 for $2030 Save $1015 Acer Current price: $2030

Original price: $3045 Don't let the word "refurbished" scare you. This high-end gaming laptop from Acer is packed to the brim with top-tier components like an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB storage drive. And if you need a bit more peace of mind, it's covered by a 90-day limited warranty. View now at Target

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Save $190 AMD Current price: $359

Original price: $549 Now is a great time to get your hands on a great CPU for either a new PC build or if you're looking to upgrade your current gaming rig. This CPU features 12 cores and 24 threads as well as a base clock speed of 3.7GHz for plenty of power for playing the latest triple-a titles. You can also overclock the CPU to 4.8GHz if you need more juice for graphically demanding games. View now at Target

Acer Nitro 5 for $1,530 Save $765 Acer Current price: $1530

Original price: $2295 While this gaming laptop is manufacturer refurbished, that shouldn't put you off. This AMD-based laptop uses a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The 15.6-inch, 1440p screen gives you plenty of real estate and detailing to let you truly appreciate every game in your library. View now at Target

Seagate IronWolf Pro 18TB HDD for $300 Save $309 Seagate Current price: $300

Original price: $609 Whether you're a content creator who needs storage for raw, high-res photos and video files or a hardcore PC gamer with a vast library, the Seagate IronWolf Pro 18TB HDD has more than enough storage space for you. This traditional hard-disk drive has a max speed of 7200 RPM as well as a 256MB cache to give the drive a 300TB-per-year workload rating -- which is more than enough for average users and even the busiest content creators. It's also covered by a 5-year warranty and a 3-year data recovery plan to retrieve lost or corrupted data. View now at Newegg

Gigabyte Aero 16 XE4 for $1,300 Save $1050 Gigabyte Current price: $1300

Original price: $2350 The Gigabyte Aero 16 XE4 is almost $1000 off at Newegg, making it easier and more affordable to get your hands on a top-tier gaming laptop. It's built with an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 15.6-inch display uses an AMOLED panel for enhanced color, detailing, and contrast so every game looks its best. It even has a Thunderbolt 4 port for connecting a second display, charging devices, and transferring game files between storage drives. View now at Best Buy

Amazon Black Friday gaming deals

Here are some other gaming Black Friday deals happening right now at Amazon:

Walmart Black Friday gaming deals

Here are some other gaming Black Friday deals happening right now at Walmart:

Best Buy Black Friday gaming deals

Here are some other gaming Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:

Target Black Friday gaming deals

Here are some other gaming Black Friday deals happening right now at Target:

Newegg Black Friday gaming deals

Here are some other gaming Black Friday deals happening right now at Newegg:

B&H Photo Black Friday gaming deals:

Here are some other gaming Black Friday deals happening right now at Newegg:

How did we choose these early Black Friday gaming deals? I did my best to choose deals that had at least a 20% discount since gaming laptops and consoles can be quite expensive. I also tried to have a good mix of PC and console gaming deals to appeal to all gamers. And I've made sure to include PC components like CPUs and hard drives for PC gamers looking to build new rigs or update current setups.

When is Black Friday 2022? This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 25. And while this is a traditional day for sales and deals at many brick-and-mortar retailers like Walmart and Target, you can find excellent deals online all month long to get a jump on your Christmas list.

When is Cyber Monday 2022? Cyber Monday 2022 is on Nov. 28. And while many of the best deals happen day-of, you can also snag great discounts all month long at online retailers like Amazon and Newegg.