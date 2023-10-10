'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 25 best Ring (plus Blink and Arlo) October Prime Day deals
If you've been thinking about updating your home security system, there's no better time to snag some great gear while you can get more bang for your buck. With Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days sale starting today, the shopping event is the perfect time to pick up tech products or devices you've had your eyes on.
If you've been looking for a robust home security setup with cameras, sensors, and night vision to give you peace of mind at home and when you're away, there are plenty of savings to be had on Amazon.
Also: Best October Prime Day deals: Live Updates
Ring, Blink, and Arlo cameras and devices are great options for your secure home setup. Not sure where to start? ZDNET gathered the best Ring, Blink, and Arlo deals from video doorbells, to outdoor floodlights, to entire home bundles to set you up with security -- and savings -- this year.
Best early October Prime Day Ring, Blink, and Arlo deals
- Blink Whole Home Bundle:$102 (save $113)
- Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit: $120 (save $80)
- Ring Video Doorbell:$55 (save $45)
- Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen):$30 (save $30)
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras (3 count):$200 (save $150)
- Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit:$198 (save $132)
- Blink Outdoor Bundle:$180 (save $100)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Pro: $180 (save $50)
- Blink Mini Indoor Camera (3 count): $40 (save $60)
- Current price: $150
- Original price: $250
Looking to start your smart home security setup from scratch? This eight-piece Ring Alarm security kit is currently 40% off and includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one range extender.
- Current price: $180
- Original price: $360
This four-piece set of wire-free smart security cameras will setup your home's outside or inside right out of the box. With 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, two-way audio, two-year battery life, Alexa compatibility, and enhanced motion detection, this set offers protection and ease of use at a steal of 50% off.
- Current price: $35
- Original price: $65
What better way to start your home security system than with the original video doorbell with wiring capabilities. This 1080p HD video doorbell features night vision, two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4 GHz connectivity and customizable privacy settings.
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $350
Arlo's three piece camera set allows you to setup your home security on the right foot by covering every angle. With 1080p recording capabilities, night vision, two-way audio, a wide, 130 degree viewing angle, and a 100% wireless design, this weather-resistant camera is a great option for a baby monitor, nanny cam, or pet camera.
- Current price: $78
- Original price: $114
If you're investing in any Arlo pieces this Prime Day, the Arlo SmartHub securely connects each of the brands' other devices to the internet. The hub provides long range connectivity and allows for the connection of a Micro SD drive for local video backup.
- Current price: $40
- Original price: $65
You can get two Blink Mini Indoor Cameras for 38% off this Prime Day. These indoor cameras stream in 1080p quality, and, whenever you're out of the house, you'll get motion detection notifications.
- Current price: $50
- Original price: $95
This duo video doorbell and mini camera pack offer 1080 HD day and infrared night video, motion detection and two-way audio. The Blink duo system is designed for wired or wireless use and is Alexa compatible.
- Current price: $150
- Original price: $250
ZDNET named this video doorbell our favorite Ring doorbell, and it's currently $100 off. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 features 3D Motion Detection, which reduces false motion alerts like cars or the wind, as well as the Bird's Eye View feature that allows you to see the exact path someone took when approaching your front door.
- Current price: $60
- Original price: $100
For 40% off, this camera can be mounted inside or outside and has features like two-way talk, customizable privacy zones, Live View, and more. You can even connect multiple Stick Up Cams within the Ring app.
More Prime Day 2023 Ring and Blink deals
When is Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days 2023?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day event runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Since 2015, Amazon has held one Prime Day event per year, running two days in July. There have been only two exceptions: In 2020, Amazon delayed Prime Day to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2022, after the usual July sale event, Amazon added a second event in October called the Prime Early Access Sale, to kick off the holiday shopping season. This is the second consecutive year that Amazon is holding a second Prime Day event in the same year, with Prime Big Deal Days.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day early deals?
ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices but also which ones are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.
We'll be checking for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals often leading up to and during the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.
What is the best Ring doorbell?
Out of Ring's lineup, the best Ring doorbell is the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 because of its high-quality 1536p HD+ live video and its unique Bird's Eye View feature.
What are the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals?
ZDNET has been searching through Prime Big Deal Days sales to find the best discounts by category:
- Best Prime Big Deal Days phone deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days laptop deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days monitor deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days TV deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days robot vacuum deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days tablet deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days security camera deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days kitchen appliance deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days headphones deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Apple deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Samsung deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Fire TV deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Echo device deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Kindle deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Ring deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days weird tech deals
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: