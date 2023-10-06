'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best early Walmart holiday deals: AirPods, TVs, laptops, smartwatches, and more
It's October, which means leaves are changing, fall decor is out, and the holidays are around the corner. As a result, many online retailers are getting an early start on sales, with events like Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days happening soon.
Also: The 50 best early October Prime Day deals
Although Amazon's event may seem like the biggest sale event of October, Walmart is joining in on the fun, also putting thousands of items on sale with the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff savings event.
The online-only event will run from Oct. 9-12 and will feature plenty of tech deals you won't want to miss out on. Even though the event hasn't officially begun, the deals have, and we rounded up our top tech finds so far to make your shopping experience easier.
Best Walmart deals
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $99 (save $30)
- Roku Premiere | 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player: $30 (save $10)
- Samsung 65" Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,642 (save $355)
- Apple Pencil (1st Generation) - Includes USB-C to Pencil Adapter: $89 (save $10)
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case: $159 (save $150)
- Apple AirTag - 4 Pack: $89 (save $10)
If someone on your list is an Apple user and likes to listen to music, the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds are the perfect gift.
The AirPod Pros are Apple's most advanced earbuds with impressive ANC (active noise cancellation), adaptive transparency mode, personalized spatial audio, and up to 30 hours of listening time.
The earbuds even landed a spot on ZDNET's best earbuds you can buy in 2023 roundup as the noise-canceling earbuds for Apple users. Apple products rarely go on sale, so saving $50 is definitely a deal you should hop on.
The Sony A95K earned a spot as ZDNET's best OLED TV overall for 2023, and now you can get it for 25% off. Even though a discount that big is always useful, it is especially significant when the product is originally $4,000.
The price tag is justified by its advanced features, including upscaled 4K resolution, a wide range of colors, VRR support, XR OLED Contrast Pro, and Dolby Vision support.
This TV is meant for someone who really cares about the picture quality of what they are watching, and if that sounds like someone on your wishlist (or yourself, we won't tell) it may be a good time to jump on the sale.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have been all of the rave and dubbed by many, including ZDNET, as the best over-ear headphones on the market. However, don't let that deter you from its also very impressive predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4.
If you want headphones that provide excellent sound quality, don't break the bank, and can skip out on the latest bells and whistles, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is an excellent option. Back when they first came out in 2020, ZDNET reviewed them and found that they provided a "flawless music listening experience."
The headphones are now 24% off, making them a great candidate for gifts or just upgrading your current listening experience.
If you are in the market for a laptop and want to save some money without sacrificing power or performance, the budget-friendly Acer Aspire 3 is a great option.
ZDNET even named this laptop the best laptop in 2023 for under $500. Some specs include an Intel Core i3-11154G4 CPU, LCD display, 1080p resolution, and up to 1TB of storage.
Even though it's already a lower-priced laptop, you can save an additional $50 with Walmart's deal.
Apple just launched its latest watch series, the Apple Watch Series 9. This means good news for your wallet because the year's prior still very capable model is now on sale.
The Apple Watch 8 boasts everything you'd like from an Apple Watch including sleep and fitness tracking, crash detection, quick charging, temperature tracking, and a good battery life and display.
Full review:Apple Watch 8 review: A sleeper hit, even if it doesn't match Samsung's sensors
If you want a step up from the Apple Watch SE, but don't want to pay a ton, this 25% discount on the Apple Watch 8 is a deal you won't want to miss.
Canon EOS 250D / Rebel SL3 Bundle
Save $115
Whether you want to get into photography or know someone who does, the Canon EOS 250D / Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera Bundle is a great deal. It includes everything a beginner would need in their starter pack, including the camera, a memory card, a camera bag, an 18-55mm lens, a cleaning set, and more.
If you aren't convinced, ZDNET crowned the Canon EOS 250D / Rebel SL3 the best beginner camera overall. The bundle, which is already a deal when full-priced, is 15% off, saving you an additional $115.
When is Walmart's Holiday Kickoff savings event?
Walmart's online-only Holiday Kickoff savings event will run from October 9-12. However, the retailer is already offering early deals online.
What is Walmart Holiday Kickoff savings event?
The Walmart Holiday Kickoff savings event is the retailer's online-only event starting at noon on Monday, Oct. 9, and ending on Thursday, Oct. 12 that will feature thousands of deals on products.
This event can be thought of as Walmart's version of Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days.
When is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day event runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, Oct. 11.
