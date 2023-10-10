'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 20 best October Prime Day deals under $25
The holiday shopping season will be here before we know it, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't the only days you'll be able to save: Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days runs Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, and you can save big on all things tech.
If you're looking to stick to a strict budget, don't worry -- you can find some very useful tech products and other gadgets for under $25 during this October Prime Day sale.
Also: Best October Prime Day deals: Live updates
We scoured Amazon to find the best deals under $25 for Prime Big Deal Days so you can start saving.
Best October Prime Day deals under $25
- Renpho Smart Scale for Body Weight: $18 (save $17)
- APHERMA Massage Gun: $22 (save $28)
- PSIER Wireless Earbuds: $12.50 (save $37.50--don't forget to apply the 50% off coupon before adding to your cart)
- PERLESMITH UL Listed Full Motion TV Wall Mount: $25 (save $21)
- Slim PRO Active Stylus Pen: $12 (save $33)
- ANYLUV Blue Light Blocking Glasses: $19 (save $21)
- Amazon Echo Glow: $17 (save $13)
- Current price: $18
- Original price: $35
For just $18, you can snag this 5-in-1 USB Hub by Anker. It's equipped with a 4K HDMI port, a 5 Gbps USB-C data port, two 5 Gbps USB-A ports, and a 100W PD-IN port.
- Current price: $23
- Original price: $35
This sunrise alarm clock is a dupe for the more expensive Philips version, but still has many similar features like different color lights and natural sounds. This clock will gradually wake you up, but you can still snooze it up to five times if you need five more minutes.
- Current price: $25
- Original price: $40
Grab these JBL headphones for nearly 40% off for October Prime Day. They feature a detachable boom microphone with echo cancelling technology, which allows gamers to focus on teammates' voice rather than background noise.
- Current price: $20
- Original price: $30
This indoor/outdoor security camera from Wyze has features like 1080P HD video, color night vision, motion/sound notifications, and more. Plus, it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
- Current price: $23
- Original price: $50
Cut cable and opt for an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, that's currently 54% off. It comes with streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Pluto, and more, and you can watch your TV shows and movies in crisp 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound.
More early October Prime Day deals under $25
When is October Prime Day 2023?
October Prime Day (officially known as Prime Big Deal Days) takes place from Tuesday, Oct. 10 to Wednesday, Oct. 11.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
Where can I find more October Prime Day deals?
ZDNET has been searching through Prime Big Deal Days sales to find the best discounts by category:
