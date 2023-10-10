'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 11 best Fitbit and fitness tracker October Prime Day deals
When it comes to fitness trackers, Fitbit is the go-to for many to track and achieve 10,000 steps a day. Despite being acquired by Google, Fitbit continues to be a top leader in the wearable and fitness tracker industry. But fitness trackers come in all shapes and sizes, and if you want to monitor those steps, track that blood pressure, or understand those sleep patterns, ZDNET has found the best Fitbit and fitness trackers on sale right now ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.
This holiday season, stay healthy and active with a wearable that sends you daily movement reminders, helps you track stress, and measures your heart rate. And with the October Prime Day sale, you can snag a capable Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin, and other fitness tracking models for a super reasonable price tag.
Read on to find popular wearable models on sale for Prime Day right now.
Best October Prime Day Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
Here are the best deals on Fitbit and fitness trackers on Amazon right now. This list is updated frequently.
- Google Pixel Watch: $210 (Save $140)
- Garmin Venu 2S: $248 (Save $152)
- Fitbit Inspire 2: $60 (Save $20)
- Fitbit Charge 5: $115 (Save $35)
- Fitbit Sense: $108 (Save $92)
- Garmin Instinct: $174 (Save $76)
- Apple Watch Series 8: $340 (Save $60)
- Current Price: $210
- Original Price: $350
Google's recent launch of the Pixel Watch 2 means the original Pixel Watch is now on sale. If you are an avid Android user, this fitness tracker may be the best one for you. This smartwatch has both Google and Fitbit integrations, which means you can track stress, sleep, steps, heart rate, and more, from an elegant and sleek watch.
ZDNET's Matthew Miller went hands-on with the Google Pixel and recommends this smartwatch for casual athletes and non-athletes looking to track basic workouts.
- Current price: $248
- Original price: $400
The Garmin Venu 2S is a smaller-sized Garmin watch at 1.35 ounces and 1.6 x 1.6 inches but doesn't compromise its compact form factor for a bright and beautiful display. The watch is great for tracking fitness routines, incoming phone notifications, and even your past routes with built-in GPS mode. Get the watch today at a $152 discount.
- Current price: $60
- Original price: $80
The Fitbit Inspire 2 tracker is a budget-friendly health tracker offering many features in more expensive models, such as call and text notifications, water resistance, and heart rate tracking. And for Amazon's October Prime Day, you can now get an even sweeter deal on the highly affordable Fitbit. For just $60, you can get a one-year Fitbit Premium trial (valued at $80 per year), including advanced heart rate, sleep, and exercise insights.
- Current price: $115
- Original price: $150
If you are looking for an excellent fitness tracker that is not the latest and most expensive model, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great option. The predecessor to the Fitbit Charge 6 has a "great color display, GPS integration, and an elegant form factor," according to ZDNET's Matthew Miller, who went hands-on with the tracker when released.
You can track stress and sleep with the app's score metrics, blood oxygen level, and skin temperature through the Health Metrics dashboard, and you can stay calm knowing that your Fitbit will notify you of high and low heart rates. This Fitbit deal also comes with a 6-month trial to the Fitbit Premium subscription.
- Current Price: $108
- Original Price: $200
While the Fitbit Sense is an older Fitbit model and the predecessor of the Fitbit Sense 2, it is still an excellent fitness tracker for casual athletes and non-athletes looking to improve their health without spending a fortune.
This tracker can measure stress, heart rate, skin temperature, breathing rates, ECG, and even includes an integrated GPS. With Fitbit's Premium subscription, you can also upgrade your older Fitbit model to provide the most advanced insights.
- Current price: $174
- Original price: $250
This rugged Garmin watch is great for outdoor activities with a supported GPS application, solar charging, and water resistance for up to 100 meters. Additionally, it tracks your activity (both in and outdoor), sleep, and heart rate while lasting for 14 days on a single charge. It also comes with Garmin's comprehensive fitness tracking and analytical suite, durable build, and lightweight form factor.
- Current Price: $340
- Original Price: $400
If you are looking for a fitness tracker within the Apple ecosystem, this Apple Watch Series 8 deal is a great option.
For $60 less, you can get an Apple Watch that has "80% of the functions of an Apple Watch Ultra, especially in the core health features," according to ZDNET's editor-in-chief Jason Hiner. If a stylish fitness tracker is your thing, the Apple Watch Series 8 also has more finishes and colors than its successors.
More Prime Day Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?
The second Prime Day of the year is happening Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two-day event.
How did we choose these October Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best fitness tracker deal for Prime Big Deal Days?
The best fitness tracker deal available for October Prime Day is for the Google Pixel Watch on sale for $210. If you are looking for the best Fitbit deal, you can get the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $60, with a one-year Fitbit Premium trial, or the Fitbit Charge 5 for $115. Although the Fitbit Sense is the oldest Fitbit model currently on sale, you can get a great discount that will save you $92. While these are not Fitbit's latest and greatest health and fitness tracker, with Fitbit's Premium subscription, you can give this older model a metrics upgrade.
What is the best Fitbit?
ZDNET's pick for the best Fitbit overall is the Fitbit Charge 6 due to its GPS connectivity, deep Google integration, and outstanding heart rate insights.
While the Charge 6 is not currently on sale on Prime Day, models such as the Fitbit Sense, which is on sale for $108, make an excellent option. With Fitbit's Premium subscription, you can upgrade your older model to provide some of the most advanced insights to date.
ZDNET also loves the Fitbit Luxe for sleek, easy, comprehensive wear, the Fitbit Ace 3 for kids, and the Fitbit Sense 2 for its fantastic heart rate monitoring.
