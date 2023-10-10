/>
The 18 best October Prime Day 2023 deals under $100

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days goes from Oct. 10 through Oct. 11, and there are some great deals under $100 you can grab right now.
Written by Nina Raemont, Associate Editor on
Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days is here, and you can score big savings on some of your favorite tech. The e-commerce giant is having another Prime Day deals-palooza on Oct. 10-11. Use the two days of deals to get ahead on holiday shopping (or finally replacing that old pair of headphones). 

Also: Best October Prime Day deals: Live updates

Amazon is currently offering under-$100 deals on useful gadgets like air purifiers, automatic cat food dispensers, earbuds, Amazon Echo devices, tablets, e-readers, and much more. Here are a few standout Prime Day deals that are worth checking out now before they're back to regular pricing. 

Best early October Prime Day deals under $100

Kindle

Save $25
Kindle against green backdrop
Kindle/ZDNET
  • Current price: $75
  • Original price: $100

Get Kindle's flagship device for $25 less than its original price on Amazon Prime's Big Deals Day. The original Kindle has a battery life of up to 6 weeks and comes with a 300 ppi, glare-free, hi-res display. This is the brand's lightest e-reader, so you can tote it around without hassle. Choose between denim or navy, and lockscreen ad-supported ($75) or without lockscreen ads ($95). 

View now at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

Save $40
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple/ZDNet
  • Current price: $89
  • Original price: $129

Have you been considering buying a pair of AirPods, but can't justify the above-$100 price tag? Well, today's your lucky day. You can grab Apple's AirPods during Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days for just under $90. With a whole day's worth of battery life and Apple ecosystem compatibility, you can listen to your favorite songs and podcasts all day long from any Apple device -- whether that's your MacBook, your iPad, or iPhone -- with ease. 

View now at Amazon

Kindle Kids

Save $40
Kindle Kids e-reader against blue backdrop
Kindle/ZDNET
  • Current price: $80
  • Original price: $120 

Turn that 7-year-old into a bookworm early with unlimited access to thousands of books, all within the corners of their Kindle e-reader. This Kindle Kids comes with a cover, one year of Amazon Kids+ (a yearly subscription with access to thousands of titles and and a select number of audio books designed for kids), and a two-year warranty. The battery life on the Kindle Kids is great -- go up to six weeks in between charges. 

View now at Amazon

Echo Show 5 (2023)

Save $50
Echo Show 5 (2023)
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $40
  • Original price: $90

The latest model of the Echo Show 5 is 56% off during Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days. The Show 5 functions as an alarm clock, a smart speaker, a smart home controller (change the thermostat and dim the lights with this device), and a camera for easy monitoring of the family dog. When you aren't checking the weather or viewing your calendar, the background of the Echo Show 5 turns into a photo slideshow.

View now at Amazon

Ninja KT200BL Precision Temperature Electric Kettle

Save $40
Ninja smart kettle against neon green background
Ninja/ZDNET
  • Current price: $60
  • Original price: $100

With manual kettles, it can be tough to get your water at the exact temperature desired for a pour-over coffee, an oolong tea, or green tea. And for morning brew connoisseurs, that precision in temperature impacts the flavor and feel of your beverage. This Ninja electric kettle takes out the temperature guesswork of a regular kettle. With seven one-touch presets for coffee, green tea, white tea, and more, a rapid boil feature, and a temperature hold, you can tend to your other kitchen duties as the kettle monitors its temperature for the unfussiest cup of perfectly calibrated coffee. 

View now at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

Save $85
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet against yellow backdrop
Amazon Fire/ZDNET
  • Current price: $95
  • Original price: $180

This Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet does many of the tasks of a computer without any of the bulkiness of a PC. Answer emails, design spreadsheets, read your favorite novels on Kindle, and stream your favorite shows on Netflix, all on this 10-inch display. The 12-hour battery life lasts you the whole workday and the 1080p HD display is bright and clear.

View now at Amazon

Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless Earbuds

Save $100
Jabra earbuds against green backdrop
Jabra/ZDNET
  • Current price: $80
  • Original price: $180

Save $100 on these active noise canceling earbuds by Jabra. Jabra says that these are made to stay in your ears no matter how intense your workout may be. With Bluetooth 5.2, ANC, and up to eight hours of battery, these pocketable wireless buds could be your go-to for your next 10-mile run. 

View now at Amazon

More October Prime Day deals under $100

When is Amazon's October Prime Deal Days 2023?

This year, Amazon's October Prime Deal Days fall on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11. 

How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET looked at all Prime Day deals available under $100 and chose only devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. We looked specifically for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale).

We also considered customer reviews when choosing deals, as well as our own experiences and testing with these products.

