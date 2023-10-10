'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 12 best early October Prime Day kitchen appliance deals
One of the biggest sales of the year is once again approaching: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, a.k.a. the second Prime Day event of the year, runs Oct. 10-11. If you're looking to pick up some new kitchen appliances, either for your own home or to get a jump start on your holiday shopping list, you'll find several from big brands like Ninja and Hamilton Beach on sale already, some discounted over 50%.
Also: Best October Prime Day deals: Live updates
From air fryer ovens to coffee makers and tea kettles, we will be updating this list frequently with the best kitchen appliance deals we find during October Prime Day. Here are a few standout savings that are available to buy right now.
Best early Prime Day kitchen appliance deals
Check out the best early Prime Day kitchen appliance deals on Amazon right now. This list will be updated as more deals become available.
- Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System: $147 (Save $53)
- Toshiba Microwave Oven: $119 (Save $31)
- Paris Rhône Food Dehydrator: $120 (Save $30)
- Cuisinart Eight-cup Food Processor: $60 (Save $27)
- Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer: $19 (Save $21)
- Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: $24 (Save $16)
- Current price: $70
- Original price: $100
Mix anything from pizza dough to brownie batter with the Hamilton Beach Electric Mixer, which is $30 off its original price. You can choose between seven speeds and save your arm workout for the gym. Best of all, the stainless steal bowl is dishwasher safe, making your cleanup process less of a hassle.
Current Price: $80
Original Price: $160
If you're tired of dealing with plastic baggies for storing meat, seafood, fruits, and veggies, this vacuum sealer machine offers a nice alternative. At 50% off, the machine allows you to store your dry and moist food for just $80 right now. The machine comes with 10 vacuum sealer bags and two accessory ports for sealing jars with wider mouths.
Current Price: $200
Original Price: $350
Make your fresh fruit and vegetable juices at home with Omega's cold press juicer machine. You can even make nut butter or mince herbs and spices with this machine. The slow juicer machine is currently 43% off. If you're on a health and wellness journey, this could be a great option for you.
Current Price: $425
Original Price: $500
As the weather gets colder, there's a good chance you won't feel like going out for a coffee run. Save $75 and become a home barista with this espresso maker and latte machine. The machine includes a coffee bean grinder and steam wand, so you can enjoy freshly ground coffee without leaving your house.
Current Price: $70
Original Price: $144
Air fryers make cooking fun and easy, and GoWise USA'S is currently $74 off. Whether you want to reheat your takeout pizza or roast a chicken, GoWise USA'S air fryer has you covered. It has a large touchscreen control panel with eight cooking functions, and you can choose the function, time, and temperature. With a seven-quart capacity, GoWise USA'S air fryer is large enough to serve a family.
Current Price: $70
Original Price: $100
This 7-in-1 Instant Pot can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, and rice cooker. It can steam, sauté, make yogurt, and warm your meals. Currently at 30% off, this Instant Pot can feed up to six people and it is up to 70% faster than your traditional cooking methods.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day 2023 kitchen appliance deals?
We chose these Prime Day deals on kitchen appliances based on the brand, the discounted price, how much each item is discounted, and looking at product reviews (both good and bad).
Where can I find more October Prime Day deals?
