The 22 best October Prime Day Samsung deals

These are the best deals on Samsung appliances, TVs, phones, and more, during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on

Samsung is known for making quality products ranging from smartphones to TVs to smart fridges -- and with that quality often comes high price tags. But when sales do roll around, like Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, you have the opportunity to grab a bargain on a Samsung phone, tablet, or kitchen appliance. 

Also: Best October Prime Day deals: Live updates

Amazon's October Prime Day runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Wednesday, October 2, and the retailer already has tons of deals on Samsung devices on sale. It's a great time to pick up a discounted bigger-ticket item as a gift (or to gift yourself) ahead of the Black Friday holiday rush. 

Here are the best Samsung deals we've found during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Best October Prime Day Samsung deals

These are the best Samsung deals overall we have found during Amazon's October Prime Day event: 

Best Samsung deals for Amazon October Prime Day 2023

Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED QN90C TV

39% off
SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90C
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,698
  • Original price: $2,798

Samsung has a knack for 4K televisions. While the QN90C is not the top-of-line, showcase display, it's an exceptional model that offers high-resolution output, a modern design, 4K upscaling, and a competitive price of $1,698. That's the lowest we've seen on this TV, with a discount of $1,100.

View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone

22% off
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone, unlocked, 256GB,
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,400
  • Original price: $1,800

Over at Amazon, you can pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone, unlocked, with 256GB of storage for a substantial discount. While you get the best deals at the time a new smartphone launches, during Amazon's new sales event, $400 off is still a substantial discount.

View now at Amazon

Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV (2023)

20% off
Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV (2023)
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,598
  • Original price: $1,998

If you fancy a more bespoke TV, Samsung's The Frame is one to consider. The Frame TV boosts a 4K QLED panel that supports the usual high-end fix-ins like Quantum HDR, quick access to most, if not, all streaming services, and Alexa built-in. But what separates it from the hundreds of other TVs on the market is Art Mode, which turns the display, when left idle, into a lifelike picture frame, capable of showing various pieces of artwork or personal photo arrangements.

The 65-inch version, which is on sale for $400 off, even features an anti-reflective matte coating to truly simulate a piece of art.

View now at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor

26% off
SAMSUNG Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Gaming Screen
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,999
  • Original price: $2,700

Samsung's Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is unlike anything you've ever seen. That is unless you've seen a 55-inch curved monitor that can rotate from landscape orientation to portrait. Right now, the 4K, HDR10+ supported display is on sale for $1,999, a $701 discount off its original price.

View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

48% off
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro 2
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $119
  • Original price: $230

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the company's flagship earbuds, competing with the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro and Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II. You can buy a pair of the ANC buds for 48% off right now, bringing it down to $119 from $230.

View now at Amazon

More Amazon October Prime Day Samsung deals

When is Amazon's October Prime Day 2023?

Amazon's new event, officially known as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, will take place on Tuesday, October 10, and Wednesday, October 11. Sales officially start at 3 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The 48-hour sales event, which bridges the time between July's extremely successful Prime Day and the upcoming Black Friday week, will run in 19 countries including the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, Spain, and Australia.

While Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is always an exclusive sale for Amazon Prime members and designed to lure more consumers into the Prime fold, if you aren't a member, this doesn't mean you are excluded. You can always sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Also: Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days: Everything to know

How did we choose these Amazon October Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals with solid discounts (or those that are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and historical price trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

