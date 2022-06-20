/>
The best early Prime Day deals on security cameras: Get an Arlo on sale

What is the best early Prime Day security camera deal on Amazon? The Arlo Essential Spotlight three-camera pack is ZDNet's top choice. It's 19% off right now, and you get three cameras.
Written by Josh Slate, Copywriter Intern on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

Whether you, your kids, or even your furry friends are home, security is the most important thing. But what's the most crucial part of any reliable security system? A security camera, and it's even better at a cheap price. 

Below, ZDNet is rounding up the best security camera deals as we approach the 2022 installment of Amazon Prime Day. Prices change daily, and more devices will surely go on sale in the lead-up to and throughout Prime Day, so check back for the latest deals.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera - 3 Pack

Save $60
Amazon
  • Current price: $284.07
  • Original price: $349.99

Though Amazon Prime Day is yet to start, deals are rolling out on some of their products including the Arlo Essential Spotlight including three 1080p cameras. With a 130-degree wide-view angle, you'll be able to keep unwanted people out of your residence.

While the subscription is not included in the purchase, for $3 per month you can gain the ability to get notifications through the app, receive advanced object detection and get footage downloaded straight to your phone. 

If three cameras are too much, Amazon offers a two-camera kit and single-camera kit for $259.99 and $94.99, respectively.

View now at Amazon

What is the best early Prime Day security camera deal?

The Arlo Essential Spotlight camera is the best deal for an Early Prime Day purchase. But the price has been extremely fluid over the last year, so it could be a deal that might be good to get before the price increases.

How did we choose these early Prime Day security camera deals?

While price is important, quality is also key when it comes to protecting your home. Our deals are carefully selected with attention to both price and Amazon ratings.

When is Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day will be held on July 12th and 13th. The 48 hour event will begin at 3am EDT on the 12th.

How do you find great deals on Amazon?

The best way to find great deals on Amazon is by visiting their website and searching up categories you are interested in. For all Prime Day advice, visit our Prime Day tips and tricks hub.

What else is on sale at Amazon during Prime Day 2022?

There seems to be an unlimited amount of sales during Amazon Prime Day. To find other deals, visit ZDNet's Prime Day 2022 hub. We've also broken out some deals by category, below:

Finally, we're rounding up all the best Prime Day 2022 deals here:

