Whether you, your kids, or even your furry friends are home, security is the most important thing. But what's the most crucial part of any reliable security system? A security camera, and it's even better at a cheap price.
Below, ZDNet is rounding up the best security camera deals as we approach the 2022 installment of Amazon Prime Day. Prices change daily, and more devices will surely go on sale in the lead-up to and throughout Prime Day, so check back for the latest deals.
Though Amazon Prime Day is yet to start, deals are rolling out on some of their products including the Arlo Essential Spotlight including three 1080p cameras. With a 130-degree wide-view angle, you'll be able to keep unwanted people out of your residence.
While the subscription is not included in the purchase, for $3 per month you can gain the ability to get notifications through the app, receive advanced object detection and get footage downloaded straight to your phone.
If three cameras are too much, Amazon offers a two-camera kit and single-camera kit for $259.99 and $94.99, respectively.
The Arlo Essential Spotlight camera is the best deal for an Early Prime Day purchase. But the price has been extremely fluid over the last year, so it could be a deal that might be good to get before the price increases.
While price is important, quality is also key when it comes to protecting your home. Our deals are carefully selected with attention to both price and Amazon ratings.
