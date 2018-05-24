WWDC 2018: Everything Apple is rumored to announce

Soon, Apple will hold a keynote to open this year's Worldwide Developers Conference. CEO Tim Cook and other Apple executives will likely take the stage at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center to announce upcoming software updates for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, and HomePod. They may even announce new hardware. Here's what to expect, based on all the rumors so far.

What is WWDC and when is it?

WWDC is Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple holds this multi-day event in order to get developers up to speed with its latest advancements. This year, the conference will include the usual first-day keynote, where Apple introduces its upcoming software updates and possibly new hardware refreshes, followed by sessions that developers can attend to learn more or meet with over 1,000 Apple engineers.

WWDC 2018 will be held from June 4 to June 8 in San Jose. If you want to watch the keynote live, go here for details about when and how to stream it online. If you'd rather catch up on all the latest rumors and leaks, here's a round up of everything Apple is expected to introduce...

WWDC 2018

