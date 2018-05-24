WWDC 2018: Everything Apple is rumored to announce

Like iOS, Apple usually uses WWDC to preview the next major update to macOS.

We expect to see macOS 10.14 demoed on stage for developers. A public release likely won't arrive until this autumn. The most significant change in this operating system update for Macs should be the introduction of cross-platform Mac and iOS apps. These are universal apps that work on both iOS and Mac, according to Bloomberg, which claimed Apple has been working on a way to let developers create apps that work across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple might also spend some time highlighting security improvements to macOS, if there are any. After all, in November 2017, researchers discovered a huge security flaw in Apple's Mac operating system that allowed users to log in to practically any Mac laptop or desktop without a password. Yep. It's not just iOS that's been buggy lately; Apple has some explaining to do...