A full-spec updated 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro will cost you $6,699

Apple has given the MacBook Pro a much-needed refresh, but if you want high-end CPUs, lots of RAM, and masses of storage to go with your 15-inch display, you're going to need to spend some serious cash.

The base 15-inch MacBook Pro costs $2,799, but if you want to swap the 2.9GHz 6-core 8th-gen Intel Core i7 for a 2.9GHz 6-core Intel Core i9 that will cost you an extra $300.

That's not a bad upgrade, and brings the price to $3,099. Bumping the RAM from 16GB to 32GB adds another $400 to the price tag, taking us up to $3,499.

Apple offers the upgraded high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro with four different storage options, ranging from 512GB all the way to 4TB. Jumping with both feet into the 4TB option add a whopping $3,200 to the price tag, taking us to the $6,699.

Is that a lot of money? Depends what you do with your MacBook Pro. For watching cat videos on YouTube or browsing the web, yes. But if you're a high-end pro using your MacBook Pro to earn a living, then it might not be.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro with the 2.2GHz 8th-gen Intel Core i7 chip and 256GB of storage starts at $2,399.

That's a lot of coin to throw at storage, especially when compared to the price of external storage, but if you want fast internal storage, then you can't say Apple hasn't given you the option.

The 13-inch 2.3GHz 7th-gen Intel Core i5 and 128GB of storage starts at $1,299, while the other end of the 13-inch spectrum, one with a 2.7GHz 8th-gen Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage will set you back $3,699.

