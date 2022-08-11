/>
X
The 6 best phone deals at Verizon: Save $800 on a Galaxy Z Fold 4

Whether you're shopping for one of Samsung's new S22 models, or something else, Verizon has some amazing promotions going on right now. Here are the best we've found for you.
michael-gariffo
rebecca-isaacs
Written by Michael Gariffo, Staff Writer and  Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro
Maybe you've decided to switch to Verizon to take advantage of its new, rapidly growing mid-band 5G network, or maybe you're a Verizon Wireless veteran that's just looking to refresh that aging handset. Either way, Big Red has a deal for a new device that will either bring you into the fold or keep you there. 

Of course, being a carrier, Verizon's deals tend to be less clear-cut than a simple percentage off of your purchase price. That said, don't let a little complexity turn you off of the possibility of scoring some incredible free upgrades, valuable bill credits, or steeply discounted handsets.

We've collected some of the best promotions for the widest range of customers. You're almost guaranteed to spot one that's right for you in our lineup of excellent deals. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Save up to $800
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review | Best Samsung phone

Verizon is offering up to $800 off the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone with eligible trade-ins. The trade-in applies to 5G and 5G+ unlimited plans, and once the eligible trade-in is received, the $800 in credit will be applied to your monthly bill over 36 months. The phone retailer will also provide a $200 Verizon eCard once you sign up and get the phone.

For a limited time, the carrier will also provide a complimentary storage upgrade on the 256GB Fold4 as well as 50% off Samsung phone cases, 25% off Samsung chargers, and another $75 off a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro. 

View now at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Save up to $800
Galaxy Z Fold 4 shopping for shoes and a purse
Image: Samsung

Right now, Verizon is offering up to $800 off the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone with select trade-in models. The trade-in applies to 5G unlimited plans, and the $800 in credit will be applied to your monthly bill. The phone retailer will also provide a $200 Verizon eCard once you sign up.

For a limited time, the carrier will also provide a complimentary storage upgrade on the 256GB Fold 4 as well as 50% off Samsung phone cases, 25% off Samsung chargers, and another $75 off a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro with your purchase.

View now at Verizon

Google Pixel 6a

Get it for free
Google Pixel 6a
Google

When you add a new line to your family's 5G plan, you can get the Google Pixel 6a for free. The promo credit will be applied over the course of 36 months. Google's latest phone is valued at $499, so it's no small sum when it comes to your savings.

Like other deals, you can sweeten your package by adding a Samsung Google Watch4 or Watch4 Classic for free, too, with select plans.

View now at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Buy 1, Get 1: Get an $800 bill credit, plus $200 to pay off existing contracts
1-09-galaxy-s22-plus-group-image1-design-hi.jpg
Image: Samsung

Planning on bringing your family plan to Verizon? Maybe you want to add a new member to your existing plan and snag a deal for a pair of hot new devices for both of you? Either way, Verizon's currently offering a BOGO deal on the brand new Galaxy S22+ that makes one of the devices free when you buy one and switch from another carrier. This promotional credit will be applied to your VZW bill over 36 months. 

On top of this, new customers can save up to $75 on the Samsung Buds2 Pro when they order, and they can also get a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 or Watch4 Classic smartwatch for free and get $250 in promo credit over 36 months.

View now at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S22

Get a free S22: Earn up to $800 for BOGO deal and get $200 to cover switch fees
samsung-galaxy-s22-purple-flat
Image: Samsung

Verizon's offering a variant of the same deal it's got on the Galaxy S22 Ultra on this year's most affordable model. Right now, you can get what amounts to a free Galaxy S22 if you buy one device and switch carriers.

Like the previously mentioned deals, this one will be provided via 36 months of bill credits. 

View now at Verizon

iPhone 13 Pro

Get two free 13 Pros when switching to Verizon or trading in (up to $1,000 in bill credits)
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Image: Apple

Not a fan of Samsung's newest offerings? No sweat. Verizon's got the same deal on the iPhone 13 Pro. In addition to getting an $800 off when you buy one get one, you can also trade in eligible devices for up to $800 off the 

Verizon will also provide up to a $200 Visa prepaid gift card to help you make the switch from a competitor. 

Even if you're already a Verizon subscriber, you can still apply the same trade-in value, and you can add an iPad for as little as $7 per month to sweeten the deal, too.

View now at Verizon

More deals to consider

5G smartphones, budget-friendly Galaxy models, and offerings from Motorola are also on sale right now

If none of the deals above caught your interest, fear not. Verizon's always got a slate of deals available to entice subscribers. The best of the current offerings include: 

