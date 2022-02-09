Best Verizon Wireless phone deals available right now: February 2022

Maybe you've decided to switch to Verizon to take advantage of its new, rapidly growing mid-band 5G network, or maybe you're a Verizon Wireless veteran that's just looking to refresh that aging handset. Either way, Big Red has a deal for a new device that will either bring you into the fold or keep you there.

Of course, being a carrier, Verizon's deals tend to be less clear-cut than a simple percentage off of your purchase price. That said, don't let a little complexity turn you off of the possibility of scoring some incredible free upgrades, valuable bill credits, or steeply discounted handsets.

We've collected some of the best promotions for the widest range of customers. You're almost guaranteed to spot one that's right for you in our lineup of excellent deals.

Save big on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Snag the 256GB model for the cost of the 128GB version, and drop $1,000 from the price with trade-in Image: Samsung Verizon is offering a preorder bonus for the top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra that can knock as much as $1,000 off the cost of the device, if you have an old or damaged device to trade in. The actual discount will vary depending on the trade-in device's model and condition, but units as old as the Samsung Galaxy S9 are still being accepted. This offer is available to existing customers adding a new line, as well as new subscribers and those eligible for device upgrades. As usual with discounts of this type, the $1,000 (or the figure you receive for your trade-in) will be disbursed as bill credits over 36 months. On top of that, preorders will receive double the storage for no extra cost, bringing the price of the 256GB unit down to what the 128GB model would normally cost, and the 512GB model to the 256GB's price. Keep in mind, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, this also means you'll be getting the extra 4GB of RAM exclusive to the 256GB and 512GB models. So you'll not only be doubling your storage, you'll be improving your performance as well.

Buy one, get one on the Samsung Galaxy S22+ Get a $1,000 bill credit to cover the entire device, plus up to $1,000 more to help pay off existing contracts Image: Samsung Planning on bringing your family plan to Verizon? Maybe you want to add a new member to your existing plan and snag a deal for a pair of hot new devices for both of you? Either way, Verizon's currently offering a BOGO deal on the brand new Galaxy S22+ that makes one of the devices free when you buy two and add at least one new line. Like the deal above, this promotional credit will be applied to your VZW bill over 36 months. On top of this, new customers coming from competing carriers and needing to pay off existing contracts can snag a Visa prepaid gift card worth up to $1,000 to help them make the transition. Verizon's even tossing in a year of AMC+ streaming for free to anyone taking advantage of the deal.

Get a free Samsung Galaxy S22 Earn up to $800 in trade-in value and a free storage upgrade to 256GB Image: Samsung Verizon's offering a variant of the same deal it's got on the Galaxy S22 Ultra on this year's most affordable model. Right now, you can get what amounts to a free Galaxy S22 if you trade in an eligible device. Better yet, you can get the upgraded 256GB storage model for the same price as the 128GB unit, meaning your $800 discount is actually snagging you a smartphone with an MSRP of $850. Like the previously mentioned deals, this one will be provided via 36 months of bill credits.

Get two free iPhone 13 Pros when switching to Verizon or trading in Up to $2,000 in bill credits for new lines make Apple's latest flagship free Image: Apple Not a fan of Samsung's newest offerings? No sweat. Verizon's got a great deal on the iPhone 13 Pro too. Right now you can score two free iPhone 13 Pro units for basically $0 via bill credit, if you choose an eligible 5G-enabled plan. Verizon will also provide up to a $1,000 Visa prepaid gift card to help you make the switch from a competitor. Even if you're already a Verizon subscriber, you can still apply the same $1,000 maximum trade-in value for your old or broken device to the iPhone 13 Pro right now.

