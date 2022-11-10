'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech.
Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
When it comes to Apple, it is often the case that deals are few and far between. However, if you're willing to visit different retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, you can still find a few gems including Apple Watch models that are on sale.
Check out the best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals online below.
Below are the 10 best early Apple Watch deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting Apple Watch deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
The Apple Watch Series 8, Apple's latest flagship model, is on sale ahead of Black Friday. You can save $90 on a Midnight model, with both GPS and cellular connectivity (45mm), at Walmart. This watch comes with a sports band, but of course, you can switch this out if you want.
The previous generation, Apple Watch Series 7, is also on sale ahead of the Black Friday sales event. This watch, available at Walmart, comes with GPS & cellular connectivity, a 41mm strap, and a range of colors.
If you're happy to go down a generation, the Apple Watch Series 6 is included in a clearance sale at Best Buy. This 40mm model comes in red and has both GPS & cellular connectivity. Considering its $200 discount, this pre-Black Friday deal is certainly worth considering.
A sleek Apple Watch SE, first generation, is also on sale at Walmart. This GPS and cellular 44mm model comes in gold and with a plum sports loop. The Apple Watch SE has a $95 discount.
For a budget-friendly alternative and sales deal ahead of Black Friday, over at Walmart, you can pick up an Apple Watch Series 3 with a $50 discount, bringing the cost down to $149. This 38mm model comes with GPS connectivity, in Space Gray, and with either a black or white sport band.
An Apple Watch Series 7 deal we've spotted before Black Friday begins is at Best Buy. The 45mm smartwatch comes with GPS connectivity and is available in Midnight, with either an Anthracite or Black Nike sport band.
Over at Best Buy, you can take advantage of a $130 discount on an Apple Watch SE model. This 44mm 1st-gen device comes with both GPS and cellular connectivity, in Space Gray, and with a Midnight sport band.
Finally, we've found a $50 discount on an Apple Watch SE. This model, available at Walmart, is a 40mm device set with GPS connectivity and three color options. You can pick up a 44mm model for $229.
With so many retailers jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon, it can be hard to move from store to store and find the best deal on the product you want.
We've scoured the web for the best deals we can find on Apple Watch products and will continue to keep an eye on price trackers, legacy sales, and whether or not retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are competing amongst themselves with price drops.
Apple Watch products do not appear on sale as often as many other smart watches, but when they do, we will try to find the best deals available to suit different budgets -- and this may include renewed models.
Black Friday takes place on the last Friday of November, every year. In 2022, Black Friday will land on Nov. 25.
The day, taking place after Thanksgiving, marks the beginning of the US shopping season. However, in recent years, Black Friday has been extended to the full week alongside Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday occurs after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. While originally associated with the e-commerce element of online shopping, now, many US retailers use the day to promote sales on technology including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and home electronics.
In 2022, Cyber Monday is taking place on Monday, Nov. 28.